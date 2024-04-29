A Ghanaian actress, Obaapa Afriyie, has revealed how she makes her money

The actress and entrepreneur says she started a hair business last year with just GH₵120, which has made it possible for her to change three cars within a year

Netizens are in total disbelief of the possibility of starting a successful business with GH₵120, with some casting insinuations to her real source of wealth

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Obaapa Afriyie has left many in awe after she disclosed how she makes her money.

The actress, in a video posted on the Facebook timeline of Accra-based Kingdom FM, revealed that her new-found wealth comes from a hair business she started last year.

Obaapa Afriyie, an actress and entrepreneur. Photo credit: Kingdom107.7 FM/Facebook

The hair business, she said, started after she bought four bundles of hair, which cost her GH₵120, and sold them to three people, who contacted her from Facebook, for GH₵160 each.

She said she instantly made a profit of GH₵40 each from the three sales, which she reinvested into the business.

After seeing how lucrative the hair business was, Obaapa Afriyie said she decided to grow it into a successful venture.

"I started my hair business with GH₵120. I went to this hair shop to buy four bundles of hair for a full head, GH₵120, and so when I went home, I took a picture and posted it on Facebook. A lady from Accra saw it and said that she wanted it and so I sent it to her. So I posted another and on that very day, I made a profit of GH₵40 each from the three sales, and the next day, I went to buy three more hair. I wasn't spending my profit," she said.

Thanks to her flourishing hair business, Obaapa Afriyie says she has been able to change three cars within a year.

Netizens do not believe her story

Some netizens who came across her video narrating the source of her wealth did not believe it was possible to change three cars from a business that started with just GH₵120.

Alexander Jimpetey commented:

"Oh sister,I believe you paaa. I started my radio station with just 1 microphone, but now, I have 16 radio stations across the country and 3 outside the country."

Kweku Sammi also commented:

"God is so merciful.... nanka wo'kasa wei a wob3ti boooooooom, thunder on your head."

Queenzy Queenzy said:

"May the man behind this success brings out your video."

Frimpong Miriam replied:

"Queenzy Queenzy how can you use 120 to start a business and just a year three car."

