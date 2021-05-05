Princess Awiyah is a talented 10-year-old Ghanaian entrepreneur with three products in her name

She launched a hair brand at age six and followed up with her shea butter and black soap business

Princess Awiyah recently spoke to Kids Big News about what inspired her decisions to create the products

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At age 10, Princess Awiyah, born Awiyah Amoateng has created a hair brand, shea butter, and black soap products in her name, a business she started in 2018.

Awiyah is inspiring other young girls like herself with her story about how she became an entrepreneur.

With support from her mother, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, a British-Ghanaian entrepreneur, actress, TV presenter, singer, producer, and manager, she launched three products in her name, including a hair brand, shea butter, and black soap.

Princess Awiyah: Meet the Ghanaian Girl who Launched Her Hair Brand at Age 6 Photo credit: Princess Awiyah

Source: Instagram

At age six, Princess Awiyah, inspired by the positive remarks from her peers, launched the hair brand for children in 2018. She followed up in 2020 with her shea butter and black soap.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She told Kids Big News that before she decided to start her pomade brand, she had excellent reviews and remarks about her skin tone from friends.

''I started the shea butter business because everybody kept on saying I like your skin, it's so chocolaty and soft. So I told my mum can I start a shea butter [business],'' she told Kids Big News.

The hair extension brand for children, which she launched before the shea butter product, is intended to reflect her true age because she looked like an adult in most of her previous pictures.

She credited her mom for her success and hopes that kids from the diaspora would experience the native goodness Ghana has to offer.

The Ghanaian Behind the Smart Locker Transforming Package Delivery

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported on Godwin Agyapon, who ventured into the technology industry despite having little to no idea of how he would finance his business idea into reality.

But that didn't deter him from pursuing his goal to start a high-quality delivery and pickup system, which became known as LocQar.

At the time, it was just an idea inspired by the Amazon Locker and shot into reality following a tragedy that nearly claimed his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh