Wode Maya's net worth: How wealthy is the Ghanaian YouTuber

When mentioning the most prominent African YouTubers, one must recognise Wode Maya. He is a central figure in the African digital space, with his content reaching millions of viewers across the globe. As a result of his success, fans are eager to know more about the content creator's earnings. What is Wode Maya's net worth?

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya poses at different locations. Photo: @mrghanababy on Instagram (modified by author)

Wode Maya's channel, which primarily focuses on promoting Africa to the world, has amassed millions of subscribers. His influence has made him one of the most influential YouTubers on the continent. His success story is a testament to the power of digital media and the opportunities it presents.

Wode Maya's profile summary

Full name Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon Nickname Wode Maya Gender Male Date of birth 3 March 1990 Age 33 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Ahekofi, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Miss Trudy University Beijing Language and Culture University(BLCU), Shenyang Aerospace University Profession YouTuber, Aeronautical engineer Net worth $500,000–$1.5 million Instagram @mrghanababy Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is Wode Maya?

Wode Maya, whose real name is Berthold Kobby Winkler, is a Ghanaian YouTuber. He was born on 3 March 1990, in Ahekofi, Ghana, and grew up in a village in Kofikrom in the western region of the country. Maya is 33 years old (as of 2024), and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Maya attended primary and secondary school locally in Ghana. Upon completing his secondary education, he embarked on a new journey to China in 2012 for his tertiary studies.

Maya earned a place at the prestigious Shenyang Aerospace University, where he pursued a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He also attended the Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU).

What is Wode Maya's net worth?

How much is Maya worth? As of 2024, the Ghanaian YouTuber has an alleged net worth of between $500,000 and $1.5 million. His source of income primarily stems from his successful YouTube channel.

In addition to his YouTube earnings, Wode Maya has diversified his income streams by venturing into the real estate sector, where he has started his own company. Here is a detailed breakdown of Wode Maya's income streams.

YouTube channel

Wode Maya began his YouTube channel while studying in China. According to the channel's details, the influencer joined the platform on 10 January 2013. His channel, then named MrGhanaBaby, contained content about his unique experiences and insights about life in China.

As of 2024, his channel, now named WODEMAYA, has amassed over 1.4 million subscribers and has over 200 million lifetime views (at the time of writing).

How much does Wode Maya earn on YouTube? According to the Shine Summit, an event hosted by Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei on 2 June 2023, Wode Maya disclosed that he earns around $30,000 to $50,000 monthly from YouTube.

Real estate

According to Nii Yemoh, on 2 February 2022, Wode Maya disclosed during a tour of his then-uncompleted estate in Ghana that he was venturing into the real estate sector. He on X (formerly Twitter) on 29 June 2023, informing the public that he would launch the company, Maya Homes, in the first week of July 2023.

In addition to his real estate venture, Wode Maya and his wife, Miss Trudy, already own houses in Accra and Nairobi, which they use for Airbnb.

Wode Maya's house

According to a YouTube video posted on Wode Maya's channel on 10 March 2022, the house is a 4-bedroom property. It has all rooms ensuite, a large kitchen, and a decent-sized hall, all situated on a half plot of land.

The home is a $1 million creative house in Ghana where content creators can come together, share ideas and use the facilities available to create content. Star Properties sponsored the creative house.

Who is Wode Maya's wife?

The popular YouTuber is married to Gertrude Awino Juma, popularly known as Miss Trudy, a Kenyan YouTuber. The couple tied the knot in a simple wedding ceremony at Miss Trudy's rural home in Western Kenya on 10 September 2022.

FAQs

Who is Wode Maya? The star, whose real name is Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, is a popular Ghanaian YouTube personality, vlogger, digital media influencer, and aeronautical engineer. What is Wode Maya's net worth? As of 2024, the YouTuber's net worth is allegedly between $500,000 and $1.5 million. What are the sources of Wode Maya's income? The YouTuber's primary source of income is his successful content creation career. In addition, he has ventured into the real estate sector and started his own company. How much does Wode Maya earn from his YouTube channel? He reportedly earns between $30,000 and $50,000 monthly from his YouTube channel. Does Wode Maya have other businesses apart from his YouTube channel? Yes, he has ventured into the real estate sector. How much does Wode Maya earn from his real estate business? His income from real estate is private.

Wode Maya's net worth has generated interest from the public, and it's no surprise given his success as a YouTuber. As of 2024, his net worth is allegedly between $500,000 and $1.5 million. His wealth primarily comes from his YouTube channel, where he has millions of subscribers.

