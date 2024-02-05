Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the GWR sing-a-thon, sensation has shared a video of her daughter taking music lessons

The young girl was spotted singing a classic highlife song as she trained to follow in her mother's footsteps

The beautiful mother-and-daughter moment caught the attention of netizens who shared their admiration for them

Ghanaian media personality and events planner, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum became an unofficial Guinness World Record holder after her explosive 126-hour 52-minute singing marathon attempt in December 2023.

The Ghanaian is looking forward to the award for her attempt, which has been turned in to be verified by the Guinness World Record after she paid a $750 fee to fast-track the process.

While she waits, the unofficial record champion has begun training her young daughter to follow in her footsteps.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum twins with her daughter. Photo source: Instagram/AfuaAsantewaaAduonum

Afua Asantewaa jams with her daughter

In a video shared by Afua Asantewaa, her daughter, Afua Etruwaa, was captured taking singing lessons.

The mother and daughter sang Nana Acheampong's Nanka Ebeye Den, word-for-word in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

In sharing the special moment with her fans, Afua Asantewaa, who has now become a tourism ambassador thanks to her sing-a-thon said,

"@afua_etruwaa is also a highlife Queen. She reminded me of our Singathon conversation part 2 but requested for a live stream I’m like ‘wo p3 live?' Children of today."

Netizens react to the mother-and-daughter moment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments on Afua Asantewaa and her daughter's training session.

isaac_dada_appiah said:

Eii this is photography not photocopy haha

yvonnebekoe wrote:

She's your look alike very pretty

franca.philip remarked:

How had wanted my girl to look like me but she’s rather a photocopy of her father and daddy’s girl ‍♀️

the_realhammonds added:

No be me rushing to the comment session if someone had written my thought.. Indeed Okoto nwo anomaa ampa. But @afuaasantewaasingathon we are stillll waiting for us to be selected for our chocolate my sch kids are waiting gidigidi

