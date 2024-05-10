A video of Ghanaian business mogul, McDan chitchatting with his beautiful daughter has surfaced online

They both beamed with smiles while enjoying their conversation, which took place at his Private Jet Lounge

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted with the video, which has since gone viral

Ghanaian business mogul Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians after a video of him chatting with his daughter emerged on social media.

In the video, which has since gone viral, both were captured laughing heartily as they engaged in a conversation. This event occurred at the business mogul's Private Jet Lounge in Accra.

The pretty lady wore a lovely long-sleeved shirt over a pair of trousers while his dad, who also looked glamorous in his outfit, was clad in a wine kaftan.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Netizens who saw the video were thrilled over the lovely bond that exists between the two. Others also gushed over her beauty.

@Nana Kofi Destiny wrote:

"Who has the girl number please?"

@TerkpeteyDugba1 wrote:

"My sugar baby."

@FAN OF MESSI-NALDO wrote:

"In this world get money ooo so if your mouth is big people will still compliment it."

@mike_ael wrote:

"Taking notes."

@obiri_sketches wrote:

"We for get money oooo."

@djKhalifa_dj wrote:

"My classmate be dat.. She be McDan ein daughter."

@Alexander said:

"You all like what money has done, but your pastor says heaven is the goal."

