CNN Africa featured Wode Maya on the latest episode of its AfricanVoices Changemakers docu-series

The Youtuber and globetrotter recounted his rise on the internet and his journey to becoming one of Africa's most influential personalities on the globe

He opened up about drawing inspiration from his late father, who propelled his drive for success

Ghana's first Youtuber to reach a million subscribers, Wode Maya, originally called Kobina Ackon, is a towering personality across the globe.

The YouTube star recently recounted his life and journey with CNN Africa's Larry Madowo on the AfricanVoices Changemakers docu-series.

Wode Maya talked about everything from his early childhood to his Afrocentric married life and the impact of his biggest inspiration - his late father.

Wode Maya eulogises his late father

According to Wode Maya, he owes a huge part of his success to his dad, who passed away in 2017. His father is believed to have influenced his decision to focus keenly on Africa and the diaspora, connecting Black people worldwide one video at a time.

"Never imagined I would be here. Big Shoutout to my dad, even though he is no more. Because whatever I'm doing here was inspired by my dad," the YouTuber told CNN Africa.

African Voices Changemakers, which highlights the continent's most dazzling people who create their own subcultures in areas such as travel, fashion, art, and music, has become a significant platform for Africans.

Reacting to his episode on the African Voices Changemakers show, Wode Maya shared on Twitter, now X:

I Wish My Dad Was Alive Today❤️From AHENKOFI TO THE WORLD

Ghanaians hail Wode Maya

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Wode Maya's latest milestone with CNN Africa.

@Opresii said:

Your dad is definitely proud of you up there

@AbeikuSantana wrote:

Keep on Inspiring us all

@FerdyOmondi noted:

Well done bro. I hope you do get to see a visa-free Africa in your lifetime.

@ericboatenggh commented:

I’m happy CNN used this 1957 t-shirt ❤️

