Wode Maya has shared that he has invested in his wife Trudy and empowered her so she can make her own money without depending on him

The YouTuber and content creator stated that he has given his woman financial freedom so even if he goes broke he can take care of them

Maya added that he believes it is important for a man to invest in his woman so that she can also bring something to the table

Popular YouTuber and content creator, Wode Maya, has shared his unique approach to marital finances in a conversation with legendary media personality, KSM.

Maya said he has taken a significant step towards his wife's financial independence. He mentioned that he has made a substantial investment in his wife, Trudy, enabling her to generate her own income and reducing her financial dependence on him.

Woode Maya, who is celebrated for his content on YouTube empowering people in Africa, mentioned that he had directed the same efforts towards his own home. He narrated how sometimes Trudy is able to double the money he gives her for catering for the home.

According to Maya, most women only bring sex to the table, but he does not want the same for his wife. He added that even if he goes broke, Trudy would be able to take care of their household.

