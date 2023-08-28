Musician Guru took popular blogger Zionfelix on a tour of his numerous apartments in Kumasi, which he is renting out

On a large piece of land stood over 15 different buildings, each with a different number of rooms

Many folks were impressed with Guru's achievement and congratulated him on his success

Popular Ghanaian musician Guru, in a video, welcomed well-known blogger Zionfelix for an exclusive tour of his extensive array of apartments in Kumasi. These apartments, which Guru has chosen to rent out, have become a significant achievement for the artiste.

Ghanaian musician Guru and his apartments

Source: Youtube

Spread across a vast land, more than 15 distinct buildings proudly stood with varying numbers of rooms. Among them, some feature three bedrooms, while others offer two, providing a diverse range of options to potential renters.

During the tour, Guru expressed his enthusiasm for his growing real estate venture. He shared that investing in rental apartments was a carefully considered decision that he sees as a smart move for his financial future. The artiste said he believes in the value of diversifying his investments, and real estate has proven to be a rewarding avenue.

Guru's accomplishments have drawn admiration from Ghanaians. Many extended their congratulations to him for his well-deserved success.

Ghanaian praise Guru

modebo1567 said:

If You know how Guru really suffered and hustled huh ! Hmmm..been known him since shs for apam and then darkuman

workablenkz1786 wrote:

Team Nkz, we don't talk plenty

paxwell141 reacted:

Rech men don't talk shatta wale braggart

hagerosei1122 commented:

Wow the bro did very good work watching u from belgium please zion when are u coming to belgium again

Source: YEN.com.gh