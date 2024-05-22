A video of a young man celebrating holding the US dollar for the first time has caused a stir on social media

The young man, who sat in a moving car, displayed two $100 notes to his online community

Many who came across his video were happy for him, with some being impressed by his show of gratitude to God

A Ghanaian man's reaction after holding the United States (US) dollar for the first time, in his life, has stirred emotions online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man could not hide his joy as he displayed what looked like two 100-dollar notes.

The yet-to-be-identified young man, sitting at the back of a moving car, thanked God for blessing him with an opportunity to get hold of a dollar note finally.

"I have never seen a dollar before, this is my first time to hold a dollar. I swear, I'm grateful now. I thank God, it is not by my strength or my power or my hard work, it is God," he said.

Netizens praise him for being grateful

The young man's video touched many people online emotionally, with some netizens praising him for being grateful to his God.

Some of the reactions to his video, which had raked in over 8.1k likes and 524 comments, as of the time of drafting this report, are compiled below.

2Riskiii said:

"May the Lord remember you and let you count many more dollars."

Fiona also replied:

"Amen oo I receive it."

EwuraAkua commented:

"Gratitude is a must!! You should hold more than this in Jesus name . God first."

posh 1 salon replied:

"i tap into dis blessing."

Pamela also commented:

"Let me say the truth, I haven’t seen 100 dollar before ooo."

edeedee0 reacted"

"Gloria to be the God."

