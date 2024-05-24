An old video of popular Ghanaian social media commentator Twene Jonas has surfaced online

Twene Jonas was on a set in Ghana this time around, working as an actor in a movie

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared their astonishment regarding his skills

Social media has gone agog after an old video of US-based Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas acting in a Kumawood movie surfaced online.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @misty_bwoy, showed Twene Jonas trying to act out a scene with two others.

Video of Twene Jonas acting trends Photo credit: @Twene Jonas @Twene Jonas/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Although the details of the movie remain unknown, Twene Jonas, in that scene, was seen lamenting about an ordeal he suffered after a group of men accosted him.

The way Twene Jonas acted in the scene made it evident that he was not well versed, judging from his communication with his co-actors and body language.

The 40-second video, captioned "Glass Nkoaa on set," had raked in over 900 likes and 50 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the acting skills of the outspoken US-based social commentator.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

He tried Kumawood but anfa

Delly Buabasa replied:

Humble till I travel

Jahnel indicated:

Someone should call the number n see

Asare Stanley stated:

i didn't believe it was him until i heard aww

Pressure added:

Eii Ghanada way back

Gee One958 opined:

he was a producer

Video of Twene Jonas working as a delivery guy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas was filmed reportedly working as a delivery guy in New York, United States of America.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on @christ.son's TikTok page, showed the ardent government critic looking cheerful as he interacted with a Ghanaian man, reportedly after delivering food to him.

Wearing a T-shirt and jeans, Twene Jonas shouted his catchphrase "Glass Nkoaa" as he hurriedly exited the place after realising that he was being recorded.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh