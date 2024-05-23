The news of Fella Makafui's arrest has sparked wild reactions on social media

The undercover journalist who caused Fella Makafui's arrest took to social media to take credit after the actress had been picked up.

Many people who reacted to the news have shared different views about the arrest of the actress

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after news emerged that Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has been arrested over the sale of unregistered products.

Akwasi Koranteng, an investigative journalist, in collaboration with other relevant agencies, is reported to have caused the arrest of the Resonance actress.

He took to his X page to take credit as he posted a press release by ISpyGH announcing that Fella Makafui had been picked up.

Akwasi Koranteng, who has been working as an undercover journalist for some years, is on a mission to help the appropriate authorities apprehend persons selling unwholesome products to the public.

In April 2024, Akwasi Koranteng, together with the relevant authorities, stopped social media influencer Dulcie Boatneg and her partners from selling some unregistered products to Ghanaians at a sales event in Accra.

Ghanaians react to Fella Makafui's arrest

The announcement of Fella Makafui's reported arrest has been greeted with mixed reactions on social media.

Kobby Castro commented on Angel FM's post

This country de3 we are not serious koraa

Felix Addae

Ny3 nea ehia nie, there are several bitters being advertised on all media houses, they should go and arrest them all

Eric Jason Kanor added:

Small marriage problem, children of now a days will not sit with elders and solve the problem but rather cause more damages to themselves!

Kukua Adepa Essel added:

I think this will serve as a deterrent to most ladies currently.Always giving pressure to themselves all in the name of body enhancement et al.As to whether the product has undergone the rightful procedure to be guaranteed to sell out to the public or not.

Afua Asantewaa defends Fella Makafui

Earlier,YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa has stepped forward to defend Fella Makafui over her decision to undergo multiple surgeries to promote her weight loss products.

Fella Makafui faced backlash after her husband, rapper Medikal, disclosed that she travelled to Turkey and Nigeria for the procedures.

Her assertion has sparked anger from many Ghanaians who disagree with her.

