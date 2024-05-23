Afua Asantewaa has defended actress Fella Makafui for undergoing surgery to market her weight loss products

The Simply Snatched CEO has faced backlash after it was revealed by Medikal that she visited Turkey and Nigeria to have multiple surgeries done to influence the sale of her products

Afua Asantewaa believes Fella Makafui's decision was a good one and a smart tactic, arguing that many people make radical decisions to bolster their businesses, so Fella doing the same was not a big deal

Ghanaian media personality, journalist, and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa has stepped forward to defend Fella Makafui after revelations surfaced about the actress and entrepreneur's decision to undergo multiple surgeries to promote her weight loss products.

The CEO of Simply Snatched, Fella Makafui, faced backlash after her husband, rapper Medikal, disclosed that she travelled to Turkey and Nigeria for the procedures.

Afua Asantewaa, however, believes that Fella's decision was both smart and strategic. According to Asantewaa, in business, it's not uncommon for entrepreneurs to take radical steps to ensure the success of their ventures. She argued that Fella's choice to undergo surgery to market her weight loss products was an innovative business tactic.

Her assertion has sparked anger from many Ghanaians who did not agree with her. They argued that what Fella did was deceptive and fraudulent.

Afua Asantewaa angers many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sandra.doughan said:

Efua Asantewaa pls, think of yourself cos you also have a hidden secret in your closet

mzkeekie commented:

Lol y’all made this one a celebrity too. Ghana fuor, ayekoo.

logindoc_ said:

She can be jailed for scamming folks too. Mdk be Jon if I was him by now fella woulda been at nsawam

Lady begs FDA to look into Fella's products

In another story, Fella Makafui has faced backlash for getting surgery, and this has seen her weight loss brand's image get distorted in the public eye.

A lady on TikTok has pleaded with the FDA to conduct a thorough investigation into the authenticity of the products the actress is marketing.

She mentioned that several consumers have complained that the product does not perform as it is marketed.

