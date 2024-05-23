Media personality Michy caused a frenzy on social media when she posted on Instagram about body enhancing products she is an ambassador for

The post came at a time when actress Fella Makafui's business, Simply Snatched, was facing scrutiny after her estranged husband, Medikal, made some revelations

Many people talked about Michy shading Fella, while others advised her in the comments

Michy, the baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, subtly jabbed actress Fella Makafui by flaunting body-enhancing products and telling her followers how effective they were, unlike others.

Michy subtly jabbed Fella Makafui

Michy took to her verified Instagram page to share body-enhancing products of RTV Empire, amid the brouhaha surrounding Fella Makafui's Simply Snatched products.

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Fella Makafui's estranged husband and rapper Medikal took to Snapchat to reveal that the actress enhanced her curves through surgery in Turkey and Nigeria to promote her body-enhancing products.

YEN.com.gh also reported that Fella Makafui was arrested on May 22, 2024, for selling, publishing, and advertising these fake products, which have not been registered by the FDA.

In light of this, Michy took to social media to defend the products she is an ambassador for, saying that they give real results, unlike others.

In the caption of the post, the mother of Majesty wrote:

Over here, we give REAL results!!! Skin, Body & Well-being ➡️➡️➡️ @rtvempire

Below is a post by Michy about her body-enhancing products that are effective, unlike the ones Fella Makafui sells.

Reactions as Michy mocked Fella Makafui on Instagram

Many people in the comment section acknowledged that Michy was throwing shade at Fella Makafui with her Instagram post. Other concerned fans asked her whether the products had been approved by the FDA.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the post:

filthy_rich2023 said:

I pray you will come back with Shatta cos my God father has been missing a lot lol

satancompany07 said:

I hope what you are selling or promoting on the internet or media is registered ooo and approved by FDA because they just arrested Fella … be careful

syn_ergies said:

Real results paa. Meaning say some fake results dey come from Nigeria & Turkey.

lorlornyophotography

No pressure koraa

citizenwelkins said:

Why over there ebi yawa or settings nkoaa ???

aaronamoah_10 said:

What do you mean by over here KO to someone…

thebaabacann said:

My beautiful girl

quayson.diana said:

My all time favorite shata&michy

