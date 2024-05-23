Felicia Osei, in a video she shared on Instagram, freely marketed a flat tummy product despite the doubt Fella Makafui's drama has cast over such products

In the video, the media personality wore an outfit that showed her entire belly as she showed off the product

In the comments section, many people expressed scepticism over the competency of the products and cited Fella Makafui's saga

Ghanaian TikToker and media personality Felicia Osei has sparked mixed reactions after promoting a flat tummy product on her Instagram. In a bold move, she posted a video showing her entire belly while endorsing the product

Ghanaian media personality Felecia Osei Photo Source: feliciaosei

Source: Instagram

This promotion comes at a time when the credibility of similar products is being questioned, largely due to the ongoing drama surrounding Fella Makafui. Fella, who has been facing marital issues with her husband, rapper Medikal, found herself in the spotlight after Medikal revealed he had paid €25,000 for her liposuction procedure in Turkey.

This revelation has stirred controversy, particularly because Makafui is the owner of Simply Snatched, a brand that claims to offer natural solutions for belly fat reduction through slimming teas and waist trainers.

The situation has led many to question the effectiveness of these products. This has made people doubt Felicia Osei's endorsement of the weight loss brand she advertised.

Felicia Osei sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

black.siid said:

You too come advertise some you don’t want peace ong

zeesklodin commented:

Pls no deceiving Now we no celebs don’t do what they preach

de_90s_collection said:

Felt tummy products ay3 twann themselves

nanasunshine22 reacted:

Am scared to say it didn’t work for me countless times using and checking my diets too….Hmmmmm

Afua Asantewaa defends Fella Makafui

In another story, Afua Asantewaa has defended actress Fella Makafui for undergoing surgery to market her weight loss products.

The Simply Snatched CEO has faced backlash after it was revealed by Medikal that she visited Turkey and Nigeria to have multiple surgeries done to influence the sale of her products.

Afua Asantewaa believes Fella Makafui's decision was a good Gerone and a smart tactic, arguing that many people make radical decisions to bolster their businesses, so Fella doing the same was not a big deal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh