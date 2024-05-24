A 24-year-old Ghanaian lady narrated a sad situation she is currently battling with due to her desire to make money

The lady said a man she approached for help at a nightclub in Accra introduced her to money rituals, which provided her with a comfortable life

However, the comfort came with a heavy price, as she had been warned never to sleep at night for the rest of her life

A young Ghanaian lady's quest to make earns meet on the streets of Accra has landed her in deep waters.

The lady, 24, whose identity remains undisclosed, said a man she met at a nightclub she once worked for introduced her to money rituals.

Miss Nancy (left), host of the Confession show listening to the lady Photo credit: Graphic Showbiz/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She explained to Miss Nancy on the Confession Show, aired on TV3, that her curiosity to find out how the man makes his money, due to the amount he spends whenever he visits the club, landed her in the money ritual.

Having seen how much the unnamed man spends in the nightclub, she said she approached him for help, which he gladly offered without difficulty.

After that encounter, the man started giving her gigs, which she only explained as "talking to people", and receiving huge sums of money.

Owing to how lucrative the man's "talking to people" gigs were, she quit her job at the nightclub to concentrate fully on her newfound employment.

She disclosed that she made GH₵10,000 on her first "talking to people" gig for the man, in a matter of days.

However, her incessant desire for more led the man to take her to Nigeria to meet a ritualist who initiated her into the money ritual.

"I tasted what it felt like to be comfortable so I really didn't care how far I had to go so he took me, we travelled to Nigeria and we met a spiritual guide.. and I was initiated, taught everything I needed to know. I mean I was in the game, I could call myself a boss now, I was earning, I could spend, I was comfortable, I was happy," she said

There is no money ritual without consequence

Because no money ritual is without a consequence, the 24-year-old lady has been asked never to sleep every night between 10 pm and 6 am for the rest of her life.

This sleeping embargo placed on her, she said, is the reward that the spiritual guide she was introduced to in Nigeria demanded from her.

"So one of the days I visited Baba to give him his share of my earnings, he told me that there was one more thing I needed to do. He calls it a sacrifice and I was to stay awake from 10 pm to 6 am for the rest of my life. I don't sleep, I don't slumber, I cannot snore, I cannot close my eyes, nothing of that sort," she added.

Below is the confession video of the lady, which was shared on TikTok by Graphic Showbiz.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh