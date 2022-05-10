A young Ghanaian lady has narrated her experience with her boyfriend, who was a money ritualist

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady gave an account of how the influence of friends made her leave her boyfriend

Many people reacted to the young lady's video, with some in disbelief at her story and others feeling bad for her

In a video circulating on social media, a young Ghanaian lady says her boyfriend tried to use her for money rituals but she managed to escape for her dear life.

In the video, the young woman went on about how the influence of friends made her leave her loving but broke boyfriend for a rich one. Unfortunately for her, this wealthy guy happened to be a money ritualist.

Photo: Young Ghanaian lady recounts ordeal Source: JGI/Jamie Grill, ENTAMOTY

Source: UGC

In the movie-like narration, she said she found out one faithful day when she entered a room her guy had barred her from entering.

According to her, the guy had warned and forbidden her from entering the room on several occasions, but the whole thing was fishy to her, and her curiosity ended up getting the better of her.

Finally, she recounted how she narrowly escaped death when the guy and the friend who introduced him to her tried to use her for rituals. She advised women not to be money-obsessed and chase after riches.

Social media reacted to the video, with some believing the story and others seeing it as a tall tale.

Gloria Oye was in disbelief at the lady's narration and said:

This story no clear madam it doesn't sound real

Emmanuel Kumih was taken aback by the events narrated by the lady and said:

Hmmmmmmmmm!!!! Eye asem ooooooo '

Jacobson King also said:

Yet still they won't change oh .But u were the one blocked the other guy progress in life

Source: YEN.com.gh