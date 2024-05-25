A young lady's determination to lose weight has bore great results as she shared inspiring pictures of her old and new look

The lady, Jennifer Kpenge, has now become a weight loss influencer, urging people to take their health seriously

Many who came across her video displaying her old and new pictures were impressed by her massive body transformation

A Ghanaian lady has left many people on social media in awe of her incredible body transformation story.

Jennifer Kpenge, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, transformed from being tick and slightly plump to looking slim in an amazing weight loss journey.

Jennifer Kpenge's before and after photos of her weight loss journey Photo credit: Jenniferkpenge/TikTok

The video transitioned from Jenny's old photos of her thick and slightly chubby self to her new look at a gym in fitness wear.

Thanks to her hard work and commitment to burning some fat, Jennifer has now become an inspiration to many who follow her weight loss journey on TikTok.

Jennifer Kpenge has become a weight loss influencer, preaching healthy living in her online community.

Netizens are impressed with her weight loss journey.

Netizens who came across her inspiring weight loss video were impressed by the incredible body transformations.

Some of the comments under her video post are compiled below.

Chelsea said:

"Awiagaaaaaa."

Ama bless replied:

"She’s the one o."

Karen also commented

"You’re doing greatttt!"

Ama bless replied:

"Thank you so much."

Naa_Elyze also said:

"Tested and approved my Coach J wate."

Nana Ama reacted:

"please help me oo."

Ama bless replied:

"Kindly text me please."

$ami also commented:

"That’s massiveee."

Ghanaian lady gets netizens reacting as she shares her weight loss journey

In a related story, a determined Ghanaian lady has resorted to social media to announce the progress she has made in her journey to healthy living

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of a Facebook group called BCB Fit Mama's Club, Mavis Amponsah shared a photo of herself before working out and another picture of herself after commencing her weight loss routine.

Many who saw the efforts of the young woman seemed very impressed.

Source: YEN.com.gh