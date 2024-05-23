Nana Ama McBrown, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, showed off her footballing skills as she juggled a ball

In the video, the actress did the kick-ups for a couple of minutes without the ball touching the ground

McBrown has revealed in previous interviews that she had an interest in football before acting and even featured for a female football team

Multi-talented Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown stunned many Ghanaians by showing off her impressive football skills in a TikTok video that has gone viral. McBrown demonstrated how talented she was.

In the video, the actress could be seen effortlessly juggling a football, performing a series of kick-ups with incredible ease and control. For a couple of minutes, McBrown kept the ball in the air, never allowing it to touch the ground, a feat that requires significant skill and concentration.

Nana Ama McBrown's affinity for football is not entirely surprising to those who have followed her career closely. In previous interviews, she has opened up about her passion for the sport, revealing that she had a keen interest in football long before she became a household name in acting. McBrown shared that she even played for a female football team before she became famous.

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians expressed their love for the actress and praised her for her ability to do many things effortlessly.

McBrown warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Howard Nathaniel said:

Multi talented woman of substance by all standards.

mickiedarling695 reacted:

Mcbrown ankasa which planet is she from? well done Ama am always proud of you

edwardaddo202 said:

The only thing M3cbrown cannot do is killing

KardY28 reacted:

So wat can’t dis woman do on this earth

McBrown shows off dancing skills

In a related story, Nana Ama McBrown is one of Ghana's top entertainers who never ceases to amaze her fans with her unique talent.

The mother-of-one and professional boxer Bukom Banku are trending with their hilarious dance competition on Onua Showtime.

Some social media users have praised Nana Ama McBrown for always bringing them quality entertainment programmes.

