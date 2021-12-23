A determined young lady has resorted to social media to announce the progress she has made in her journey to healthy living

Mavis Amponsah shared before and during workout pictures of herself

Netizens who saw the progress of the driven lady expressed how they are inspired by her

An excited young woman has recently taken to social media to share her weight loss progress with netizens.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of a Facebook group called BCB Fit Mama's Club, Mavis Amponsah had shared a photo of herself prior to working out and another picture on herself after commencing her weight loss routine.

Mavis posing for the camera Photo credit: Mavis Amponsah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Mavis shared the pictures with the caption;

"Still going strong, we are not giving up kraa"

Many who saw the efforts the young woman is putting into being more healthy seemed very impressed.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Kukua Saved Boateng replied:

You are really a champion ✌️✌️✌️

Nafisah Andoh wrote:

Keep doing what you are doing and watch nobody. You look amazing sis.

From Matilda Love:

Am always motivated by you that yes I can

Patienve Yayra Nkornu commented:

Next year by this time then we are size 12 So proud of you

Selina Okine Selby wrote:

Woow great transformation. Keep the good works

From Faustina Amankwah:

Me de3 cheating saaa. Very soon I'll drop my pics

Hannah Serwaa Nuamah commented:

Absolutely beautiful!!!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man identified as Paul Wray inspired the social media community with his before and after photos.

Paul, who lost 12 stone (76 kilograms) in one year, has given tips on how to lose weight. He said people should ensure to change their lifestyles and not just their diets.

In his words on LinkedIn:

"I lost over 12 stone in one year! I am not a weight loss coach or fitness expert but here’s my Weight Loss 101: Change your lifestyle not just your diet.

"Anyone who sells you a quick fix is looking to make a quick buck £$€!"

According to him, it is important for people to reduce their sugar intake. He said people should stop eating fast food, adding that snacks should be eliminated from the house.

Source: Yen