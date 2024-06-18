Pretty Lady Delights As She Becomes Pilot, Flies Plane In Video: "It's Her Confidence For Me"
- A video of a beautiful female pilot confidently flying a plane to Accra has gone viral on social media
- The young woman has captured hearts and headlines by achieving her dream of becoming a pilot
- Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate her for her achievement
A pretty lady has become the talk of the town after a video of her performing her dream job surfaced online.
The lady, now a pilot, captivated many hearts in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh as she confidently navigated an aircraft.
According to the video shared by @justplanes on X (formerly Twitter), the woman flew from the departure point to Ghana.
Many speculated that she was a Ghanaian, but checks by YEN.com.gh indicate that she is a Nigerian.
Watch the video below:
Nigerian female pilot inspires many
Hailing from Nigeria, the pilot's journey to the cockpit is a testament to her hard work, perseverance, and dedication.
She is a role model for young girls and women who aspire to pursue careers in aviation and other STEM fields.
Netizens react to video
Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views. Many praised her for exuding confidence and professionalism in performing her duties.
@chichifori wrote:
"I like the smile on her face."
@kw.aku___ wrote:
"Beautiful."
@lynslove1 wrote:
"This is not a child’s play."
@santiago__907 wrote:
"Herrr ebi some way ooo."
Ghanaian man celebrates as he becomes pilot, flaunts photo: "I'm officially a B200 type rated pilot"
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a Ghanaian man celebrating his latest achievement—becoming a pilot—has popped up on social media.
He took to social media to rejoice, sharing a photo of himself dressed in a uniform and standing in front of an airplane. He left many in awe after breaking the news of his becoming a pilot on social media.
Netizens who thronged the comment section celebrated with him as many congratulated him on his achievement.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
