A video of a beautiful female pilot confidently flying a plane to Accra has gone viral on social media

The young woman has captured hearts and headlines by achieving her dream of becoming a pilot

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate her for her achievement

A pretty lady has become the talk of the town after a video of her performing her dream job surfaced online.

The lady, now a pilot, captivated many hearts in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh as she confidently navigated an aircraft.

According to the video shared by @justplanes on X (formerly Twitter), the woman flew from the departure point to Ghana.

Many speculated that she was a Ghanaian, but checks by YEN.com.gh indicate that she is a Nigerian.

Nigerian female pilot inspires many

Hailing from Nigeria, the pilot's journey to the cockpit is a testament to her hard work, perseverance, and dedication.

She is a role model for young girls and women who aspire to pursue careers in aviation and other STEM fields.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views. Many praised her for exuding confidence and professionalism in performing her duties.

@chichifori wrote:

"I like the smile on her face."

@kw.aku___ wrote:

"Beautiful."

@lynslove1 wrote:

"This is not a child’s play."

@santiago__907 wrote:

"Herrr ebi some way ooo."

