Criss Waddle was not pleased after a fan queried him for not sharing or promoting Black Sherif's new album

The musician brought a screenshot from 2021, claiming to be the first Ghanain celebrity to support Black Sherif when he was an upcoming act

Waddle alluded that despite supporting Black Sherif, the musician has never publicly supported his project, but he still has love for him

Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle has expressed his displeasure after a fan on X (formerly Twitter) questioned why he did not promote Black Sherif’s new album, Iron Boy.

Waddle responded by sharing a screenshot from May 21, 2021, showing that he was among the first celebrities to support Black Sherif when he was still an up-and-coming artiste.

He pointed out that despite his early support, Black Sherif has never publicly promoted any of his projects. However, he added that he still holds no grudges and has love for him. In the full post, he wrote:

"Eeii koo nimo…21st-MAY-2021 that time sef then u no start kiss Black Sherif ein *ss like today, that be when I tweeted about him, way before most of your Celebrities jumped on the Wave. Have you ever seen Blacko tweet ma shid before?❤️ still."

Black Sherif’s Iron Boy album was released at midnight on April 3, 2025, and has received positive reviews. The 15-song album explores themes of struggle, resilience, and success. It features Nigerian musicians Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez, the only guest artists on the project.

Producers who worked on the album include Ar Beats, Joshua Aime Adjei, Samsney, Dystinkt Beats, Joker Nharnah, Marvio, Lekaa Beats, Dino Pathekas, and Louddaaa. Sound engineers Samuel Sarpong and Mike Seaberg handled the final mix.

Ahead of the release, Black Sherif built anticipation with teasers and tracklist unveilings on social media. Some of the standout songs on the album include The Victory Song, Top of the Morning, Sacrifice, Rebel Music, We Them Boyz and the title track, Iron Boy.

Criss Waddle's rant on Black Sherif drama sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

amaal__szn said:

"@CrissWaddle be one of the most real people in this country. Sometimes, these fans don't make sense. Them just dey talk anyhow without facts or backings."

kwamekels wrote:

"You drew my attention to black back then. That was when I started listening to him."

Starboideezy said:

"Which proper song you dey do wey you want make Blacko tweet gv u?"

Frisummu commented:

"Bossu continue making the money, forget the kiddies, you go fit find 10 blacko’s if you wanna manage an artist, it’s nothing extra O. Ghana wey eye open no sh3da dey."

Black Sherif eats beans and plantain

Black Sherif is not just about good music, he has great taste in food as well. The musician had beans and plantains for lunch and flaunted it on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician shared a photo of the tasty-looking meal on his Snapchat.

Black Sherif, who loves local dishes, has been spotted a few times eating authentic Ghanaian meals.

