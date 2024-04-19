A video of a Ghanaian man celebrating his latest achievement of becoming a pilot has popped up on social media

He took to social media to rejoice as he shared a photo of himself dressed in a uniform and standing in front of an Airplane

Netizens who thronged the comment section celebrated with him as many congratulated him on his achievement

A Ghanaian man has left netizens in awe after breaking the news of his becoming a pilot on social media.

Taking to TikTok to announce the great news, he flaunted a photo of himself wearing a uniform and standing in front of an Airplane.

Ghana man elated as he becomes pilot Photo credit: @Nana Poku/ @Jasmine Merdan

Source: TikTok

"I'm officially become a B200 type rated pilot. I'm gonna be taking that beautiful boy behind me into the skies,” he said in the post.

He was neatly dressed in a pilot's uniform and looked all ready to embark on thrilling journeys with his passengers.

See the post below:

Ghanaian pilot neatly dressed in his uniform Photo credit: @Nana Poku

Source: TikTok

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the post were proud of the young man. They took to the comment section to congratulate and celebrate with him.

@Asantewaah wrote:

"Congrats."

@Janet Hammond wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Trophy wrote:

"Congratulations I’ve always admired this profession.. but if it’s too late for me, I’ll encourage my kids."

@theyungdoctor wrote:

"May God be praised."

@mercedesmercedes76 wrote:

"Congratulations."

@engineermaame1 wrote:

"Aseda nka Nyame."

@rosejoel00 wrote:

"I tap into your blessing for my first child his dream is to be pilot in future, congratulations."

