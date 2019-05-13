A photo of Ghana's first female pilot has emerged on social media

Melody Millicent Danquah was photographed in her official working uniform

The stunning frame has gained traction online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media is buzzing with many users drooling over a photo of the first Ghanaian female pilot, Melody Millicent Danquah.

The inspiring photo of Melody Millicent Danquah, which was captured in 1964, has surfaced on social media, and Ghanaians can’t have enough of her brilliance and fashion sense.

In the shot, Melody posed in her uniform, flaunting her flawless legs.

Ghanaians Drool Over 1964 Photo of First Ghanaian Female Pilot Photo credit: Ghana the Black Star of Africa

Source: UGC

The photo has sent chills down the veins of some commentators who have already described her as ''brave''.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Melody Millicent Danquah was born in Larteh Akuapem on January 6, 1937, to Ibinijah Rexford Addo-Danquah, who was a respected Court Registrar and Arbitrator of Larteh. And her mother was Selina Gyamfi Melody.

While others have touted her confidence and urged young girls to pursue their ultimate, others sought to shame other women with Millicent's extraordinary feat.

Millicent was chosen among the first three women towards the end of 1963 to train in the Ghana Air Force as pilots.

She successfully made the grade and the subsequent basic military training at the Ghana Military Academy.

On June 22, 1964, Flt Cadet Danquah flew solo for the first time in a de Havilland Canada DHC-1 Chipmunk aircraft, becoming the first Ghanaian to fly an airplane solo.

Prof Nana Amfo Appointed First Female Substantive Vice-Chancellor of UG

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has become the first woman to be appointed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana.

The renowned Ghanaian Linguistics professor was appointed by the Governing Council of the prestigious university.

The appointment takes effect from Tuesday, October 26, 2021, making her the first woman to occupy the position since the institution was established in 1948.

Source: YEN.com.gh