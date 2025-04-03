Black Stars centre-half Razak Simpson marked his return to club football with a stunning goal

His 65th minute long-range drive proved to be the difference as Nations FC edged Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League

Simpson now has four goals in the Ghanaian top flight, with all four of his strikes coming in 2025

Razak Simpson announced his return to club football in spectacular fashion, delivering a thunderous strike to secure Nations FC's first-ever Ghana Premier League victory over Accra Hearts of Oak.

The 26-year-old, who had a limited role in Ghana’s recent 2026 World Cup qualifiers, returned to domestic action with a commanding display at the Tuba Astro Turf, combining defensive solidity with a moment of brilliance that ultimately decided the contest.

Razak Simpson spurs Nations to victory over Hearts

Taking charge of Nations FC’s backline, Simpson ensured the Phobians’ attacking duo of Mawuli Wayo and Asamoah Afriyie Boateng found little joy in the final third.

The 26-year-old's composure and ability to read the game were pivotal in keeping the home side at bay.

While excelling in his defensive duties, the former WAFA defender once again proved his goal-scoring prowess, adding another spectacular strike to his growing collection.

Simpson scores a goal of pure class

With Nations FC piling on the pressure, Hearts failed to clear their lines in the 65th minute, presenting Simpson with an opportunity outside the penalty area.

Taking full advantage, he controlled the ball with an assured first touch before rifling an unstoppable half-volley beyond the helpless goalkeeper.

That effort marked his fourth goal of the 2024/25 campaign, all of which have come in 2025.

His impressive scoring run began with a strike against Basake Holy Stars, followed by a goal against Young Apostles, and a jaw-dropping free-kick against Medeama just before the March international break.

Historic win and GPL standings shake-up

Nations FC held firm to claim a narrow 1-0 victory, finally breaking their jinx against Hearts after three failed attempts in the top flight.

The result propelled the Abrankese-based side to fourth place in the standings, accumulating 39 points from 24 matches.

For Hearts of Oak, the defeat marked their third loss in four outings, dealing a major blow to their title aspirations, per Ghanasoccernet.

The Phobians, who were without first-choice goalkeeper and Black Stars shot-stopper Benjamin Asare, struggled to find their rhythm and now face a crucial test against Medeama SC in their next fixture.

Meanwhile, Simpson and Nations FC will shift focus to their upcoming clash against Karela United on Sunday, April 6, as they aim to build on their newfound momentum.

