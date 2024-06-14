A video of Ghanaian dancer Afronita and her family having a good time in the UK has surfaced online

The video captured four people: Afronita, her two siblings and her mother, who was audibly heard talking about crushing someone's career

Netizens who saw the post took to the comment section to express their views as some were displeased with it, while others hailed her

Mother of Ghanaian dancer Afronita has caused a stir after making her first appearance online following the ongoing Britain's Got Talent saga.

In the video, which has since gone viral, she was heard making a vile statement, which many netizens have linked to her daughter's protégé, Abigail Dromo.

"I'm gonna crush your career," she jovially remarked.

Afronita's mother made the statement in a video shared on social media. The video was intended to introduce Afronita and her siblings to the online community after they joined her in the United Kingdom (UK).

Delighted to showcase her lovely family to the world, the renowned dancer filmed them and asked everyone to say hi, which they all did.

During that moment, her mother said she was going to crush someone's career, although she did not indicate who exactly.

The offhand remark, intended to be humorous, has sparked significant backlash online. Some netizens have read meaning into her statement, interpreting it as an attack on Abigail.

Netizens react to Afronita's mum's statement

Afronita's mother's statement has sparked various reactions online, and netizens have taken to the comment section to express their views.

@withAlvin, for instance, wrote:

"Ano wan talk something. I’m just hoping she’s doing this for the hype of the daughter’s career and not otherwise. If not then this is disgusting. She’s not building a good image rn."

@mickydarlen wrote:

"Don't force meanings into everything."

@byoamter wrote:

"Which image?. You are here listening to useless people who just want to trend with any useless agenda and you believe them. You are being told this girl can't afford a plane ticket to Ghana and you take that speaker serious. Do you really know this girl and her family very well."

@Sqweh_root wrote:

"Stop fooling."

@takyi__kwabena wrote:

"Ghanaians and bringing other people down."

