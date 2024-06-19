A Ghanaian taxi driver has passed away after he checked in at a hotel with his side chick

A report by a UTV reporter revealed that the young man, in a bid to impress the lady, took some enhancement medicines

What many people have done and gone home scot-free, a Ghanaian taxi driver, after embarking on the same venture, has reportedly been found dead in a hotel room at Kasoa in the Central Region.

UTV's journalist, Jacob Kubi, who reported the incident from Kasoa, revealed that Akwesi Yeboah, a 30-year-old, took his mistress to a hotel to spend the night together.

Ghanaian taxi driver dies in hotel room at Kasoa

Source: UGC

Being his first time taking the lady to the hotel, the married man with two kids bought some enhancement medicines in a bid to prove to the lady she was good in bed.

The reporter disclosed that what Akwasi Yeboah envisaged as a wonderful night out with his mistress suddenly turned tragic after the lady, per her account, noticed that her lover had suddenly become unresponsive with his eyes now fixed and bulging.

"At the point the lady begun shouting his name and later called for the hotel management to come check on him," he said.

Akwasi regained consciousness momentarily after being attended to by some persons at the hotel, but he later died at the St John's Hospital in Kasoa.

Ghanaians react to the demise of the taxi driver

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were stunned, with some also expressing sorrow over what had happened.

@Annabel_Adwoa reacted:

Kasoa should be removed from Ghana cos ei

@_Mc_Monney indicated:

The story is sad and funny at the same time... Hmm

@I_Am_Winter reacted:s

He thought he was coming but he was going

@_PerrySam added:

What a way to die… had a wife with children and yet still decides to do this

@wiafe_emma48854 replied:

After all the advice we the brotherhood have been giving to you guys nu, you no dey listen abi?

