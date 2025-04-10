The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has offered a partnership deal to Malfred Kwame Kudu, popularly known as Kwame Lighter, the viral Kumasi-based iPhone specialist, following their meeting on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Sam George makes a government partnership offer to the viral GH iPhone repair specialist Malfred Kwame Kudu after their encounter. Photo source: @samgeorgegh

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy statement on his official Instagram page, the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency shared that he had made an offer on behalf of the President John Mahama-led government to partner and offer training to many more young Ghanaians in the IT field.

Honourable Sam George also announced that he had opened up the possibility of running a specialised programme through the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT in partnership with Malfred Kwame Kudu.

The Minister noted that the partnership with Malfred would present the opportunity for him to transfer knowledge at scale and help position Ghana as a truly technology-diverse country.

Below is Sam George's social media post:

