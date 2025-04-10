Prince Boadu, a Ghanaian man living in Germany for 32 years, said he is tired of life abroad and wants to return home

However, he feared relocating could affect his young children, who are still in school and depend on him financially

Boadu, now a truck driver, said that he longed to retire in Ghana and farm on the land he inherited from his father

A Ghanaian man who has lived in Germany for 32 years has found himself in a dilemma.

According to the man, identified as Prince Boadu, he has grown tired of the hustle and weather conditions abroad and wishes to return home to Ghana.

A Ghanaian man in Germany laments life abroad as he expresses fears at returning home.

However, Boadu said that he was torn between his desire to return to his country of birth and concerns about the potential impact on his children’s future, particularly their education.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the middle-aged Ghanaian man said his children are quite young and still in school, and he feared his absence may negatively affect them.

The man, who has built a life in Germany, said he had been grappling with the idea of relocating back to Ghana to retire for a long time.

Prince Boadu, who works as a truck driver, is living in Germany for 32 years.

"To be honest, I’m tired and fed up with the life abroad. I'm extremely tired - it’s been 32 years. I didn’t give birth early. My last born is only 17 years old, and the third born is also 21 years old. They are yet to complete school, and so leaving them to return home may affect their lives. Even rent - they can’t pay because they’re not working. But I'm tired," he said.

Boadu further suggested that he wanted to return to Ghana to invest, saying his father had bequeathed lands to him, which he would love to begin using for farming.

Currently working as a truck driver, he left Ghana more than three decades ago to search for greener pastures but has now grown weary of the hustle in Germany and longs to return home.

His plight highlights the challenges faced by many Africans in the diaspora who are tired of life abroad but hesitant to return to their homeland due to the potential consequences for their families.

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's diaspora dilemma

The German-based Ghanaian man's video has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from netizens.

Below are some of the comments:

@user991214939515 said:

"People don't understand how amazing it is to be in Ghana, have ya small house, cute car good wife and 2 kids bi. Chale abrokyire no be for the weak ooooo."

@giftynash981 also said:

"My uncle too in Australia is saying the same.He is close to 60yrs.he is preparing to send one of us to Australia so he can come n stay in Ghana for us can send him small small bi every month.Is good."

@nhyiraba commented:

"Hmmm this matter err if you talk they think you are lying, 7 years in America am tired."

Ghanaian in Canada wants to return home

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian based abroad in Canada took to social media to express his desire to return home.

The man said when he visited Ghana monthd earlier, his friends back home were doing much better than him and he decided to join them.

His video sparked wild reactions on social media, with many netizens taking to the comments section to share their views on living overseas.

