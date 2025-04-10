The transport company is ignoring President John Mahama’s directive to reverse the illegal reclamation of a Ramsar site

A transport company, Caitec, is yet to comply with President John Mahama’s directive to reverse the illegal reclamation of portions of the Weija Ramsar site.

During a tour of flood-prone areas in Greater Accra, Mahama ordered the company to undo the reclamation at their own cost.

This was to allow for easy dredging as Accra prepares for the rains.

However, a subsequent inspection conducted by the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) revealed that the president’s orders had been ignored.

Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo told the press on April 10 that she was disappointed in the lack of action from Caitec.

Ocloo warned that the government would not hesitate to take matters into its own hands if the company continued to defy the directive.

The minister also oversaw the demolition of some illegal structures.

“We sent a letter to them only for us to come here today and see what we are seeing. So we will go back, remobilise, and come back with our machine to do whatever we want to do.

“There are a lot of machines there, so releasing the machine shouldn’t be a problem for them. So this is intentional, and I don’t know who is compromising with them and the entire assembly to overlook the messages that have been sent to them.”

