Mr Happiness, the Ghanaian-turned-Dutch, has celebrated his 43rd birthday in a unique fashion

In a video posted on Instagram, Kofi Gabs enjoyed his favourite meal by the beachside in the Netherlands

Mr Happiness' friends and family wished him well on the post as he marks over four decades of life

Kofi Gabs, the Dutch-Ghanaian man based in the Netherlands, has celebrated his birthday in a unique style.

The man popularly known as Mr Happiness turned 43 years old on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Mr Happiness, aka Kofi Gabs, poses for the cameras in the Netherlands on his birthday. Photo credit: @kofigabs/IG

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Mr Happiness was spotted sitting by a beach in his country of residence enjoying his favourite meal, fufu and chicken light.

Wearing an all-white attire, Kofi Gabs was also sighted by YEN.com.gh treating himself to a large bottle of champagne.

Mr Happiness enjoyed himself to the fullest while vibing to a dancehall rhythm by the beachside.

He further thanked God for adding yet another year to his life in the caption accompanying the video.

"I am BLESSED & HAPPY to be 43years today, JULY 17th," he wrote.

Kofi Gabs became an internet sensation after expressing an opinion that many Ghanaians considered offensive.

After acquiring his Dutch citizenship, Mr Happiness took to his X page to claim that his Holland passport was more valuable than a PhD obtained from a Ghanaian university.

The comment angered many Ghanaians, as they rebuked him for disrespecting qualifications from universities in Ghana.

Watch the video of Kofi Gabs celebrating his birthday here.

Netizens extend their wishes

The video posted on Kofi Gabs' Instagram account attracted birthday messages from his friends and family.

@mrgeorgebritton wrote:

"Happy Birthday Don Sheks."

@3kuaa also wrote:

"Wow you share the same birthday with my bro”Okele” happy birthday Kofibless up."

@nic_kud said:

"Happy bday Any3mi. Many blessings."

Kofi Gabs refuses to apologise

After Kofi Gabs compared his Dutch passport to a PhD from Ghana, many Ghanaians demanded that he apologise.

However, YEN.com.gh reported that the man, who works as a janitor in the Netherlands, refused to heed these calls.

He said he would apologise the day Ghana got a stable power supply like in the Netherlands, where he is now a citizen.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh