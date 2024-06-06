Mr Happiness, the internet sensation who has triggered many people online has released a new video.

His latest video responds to a section of Ghanaians who have asked him to apologise for saying that the Dutch passport is superior to a PhD from any university in Ghana

He said he would respond the day Ghana get stable electricity like in the Netherlands, where he has been conferred a citizenship status

Kofi Gabs, the Ghanaian man who works as a cleaner in the Netherlands, has riled a section of Ghanaians after he asserted that a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from any university in Ghana.

Kofi has for the past few days become a hot topic for discussions on mainstream and social media following his outlandish claims.

Since his claims, some Ghanaians have been up in arms against the Netherlands-based cleaner, scolding him for disrespecting PhD qualifications from Ghana.

Others have also asked him to apologise to the academia in Ghana for his unwarranted disrespect.

However, Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness, in a new video sighted on Facebook by YEN.com.gh, said that he is not ready to apologise to anyone for expressing his opinion.

He said those Ghanaians attacking and calling for an apology from him should channel their energies toward holding their political leadership accountable to fix the many challenges bedevilling the country.

"You say you want a reply from me or I should apologise, if I record a video to reply, by the time I post it, your lights would have been taken off, so you can't watch it. So the day you get stable electricity, I, Kofi, will reply and render an apology,” he sarcastically said.

Below is the video shared on Facebook by Caleb Nii Boye:

Netizens urge Mr Happiness to pepper them

Netizens who came across his latest video urged to pepper his critics. Some of the comments are below:

@Osman Alhassan said:

"Pepper them lol."

@Maame Yaa Asieduaa Larbi also said:

"Hahahahhaha omg This!!! Mr Happiness:1 billion / some Ghanaians 0."

@Lammy Zanza commented:

"Give it ro them they don't like the trust enjoy . Next time vote wisely."

@Sparklè Tseyi Stephen also commented:

"More Fire Kof."

Mr Happiness shades his critics

Kofi Gabs, the Ghanaian man based in the Netherlands has shaded his critics who consider him uneducated

This is in response to widespread criticism about a claim he made, saying that the Dutch passport is superior to a PhD awarded by any university in Ghana

Kofi said he is surprised that an "uneducated" person like him could trigger the whole country to be talking about him.

