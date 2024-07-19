Yaw Dabo Tease By Ghanaians As He Rocks Police Uniform In Video: "Is It Career Day?"
- In a video, Yaw Dabo rocked a police uniform and humorously blurted out threats, expressing his intentions to arrest individuals in the streets
- In the video, the diminutive actor went around hilariously chasing after some individuals in an attempt to arrest them, sparking funny reactions
- Many Ghanaians teased the actor, stating that his threats were empty due to his height, while others wondered what his next project would be
Popular diminutive Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo, has caught the attention of social media with his latest video, where he humorously rocked a police uniform and pretended to arrest people on the streets.
The footage showed Dabo busily chasing after unsuspecting individuals and making exaggerated threats in his role as a pretend police officer.
The video went viral on TikTok, sparking reactions from Ghanaians who found his antics hilarious.
Many netizens found the disparity between Dabo's height and the authoritative role he was pretending to play funny. Some folks joked that it was like he was participating in a school career day.
The actor's outfit could likely be for a film project he was working on. Dabo, who has barely appeared in movies in recent times, has been channelling his energy into his Dabo Soccer Academy.
However, it seems that Dabo might soon be entreating his fans with new content on the big screen.
Yaw Dabo's video generates funny reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
"Her police go fit u paaa"
Junior Lyrical829 reacted:
"Abeg no violence, but are you the only person going to arrest someone,or someone will help "
Liam y Raj said:
"but true true the uniform dey fit you paaa o"
Khalifa wrote:
"He’s celebrating a career day"
Yaw Dabo's player praises him
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
