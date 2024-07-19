In a video, Yaw Dabo rocked a police uniform and humorously blurted out threats, expressing his intentions to arrest individuals in the streets

In the video, the diminutive actor went around hilariously chasing after some individuals in an attempt to arrest them, sparking funny reactions

Many Ghanaians teased the actor, stating that his threats were empty due to his height, while others wondered what his next project would be

Popular diminutive Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo, has caught the attention of social media with his latest video, where he humorously rocked a police uniform and pretended to arrest people on the streets.

The footage showed Dabo busily chasing after unsuspecting individuals and making exaggerated threats in his role as a pretend police officer.

The video went viral on TikTok, sparking reactions from Ghanaians who found his antics hilarious.

Many netizens found the disparity between Dabo's height and the authoritative role he was pretending to play funny. Some folks joked that it was like he was participating in a school career day.

The actor's outfit could likely be for a film project he was working on. Dabo, who has barely appeared in movies in recent times, has been channelling his energy into his Dabo Soccer Academy.

However, it seems that Dabo might soon be entreating his fans with new content on the big screen.

Yaw Dabo's video generates funny reactions

Yaw Dabo's player praises him

According to the young boy, he does not receive any of support from his family, with Dabo being his main source of support.

The young boy, who has been at the academy for a year, said he has not seen his parents since he was brought to the facility.

