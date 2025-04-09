Adom TV/FM presenter Akumaa Mama Zimbi has announced the passing of her mother, Agnes Mamle Dongotey

Mama Zimbi shared the sad news on social media by posting photos of the deceased and eulogising her

Following the announcement, Mama Zimbi's followers and admirers have taken to the comment section to console her

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Renowned radio and TV personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, has lost her mother, Agnes Mamle Dongotey.

The Adom FM/TV presenter announced her mother's demise in a post on social media on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. It is not known when Mrs Dongotey passed or what might have caused her death.

Adom FM/TV's Akumaa Mama Zimbi announces the passing of her mother. Photo source: @akumaamamazimbi

Source: Instagram

Mama Zimbi shared some photos of her deceased mother, who was affectionately known as Grandma. The photos showed some moments she and other family members shared with her mother.

In her caption, a heartbroken Mama Zimbi eulogised her mother, describing her as a strong, loving, and wise woman.

According to Mama Zimbi, her mother was a woman who impacted lives with her kindness and support for others.

Despite the loss, the famous broadcaster was optimistic that the deceased's love and spirit would remain in their hearts.

"Rest Well, Mother 🙏💔.

"With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Mrs. Agnes Mamle Dongotey a.k.a Grandma.

"A pillar of strength, love, and wisdom — Mum touched the lives of many with her kindness, warmth, and unwavering support. Though she may be gone from our sight, her spirit and love will forever remain in our hearts.

"Rest well, Mum. Your journey here may have ended, but your legacy lives on. We love you always and forever ❤️🕊️," she said.

See Akumaa Mama Zimbi's post below:

The announcement did not disclose any details about the burial and funeral rites for her mother.

Netizens send condolences to Akumaa Mama Zimbi

The news of the passing of Akumaa Mama Zimbi 's mother got many reactions from her followers. A lot of them shared condolence messages in the comment section.

Akosua Amankwah described the mother as beautiful like Mama Zimbi:

"May her soul rest peacefully my condolences 💐 to the family beautiful just like you."

i_am_akosuablaq said:

"Grandma😭😭. My deepest condolences, Mummy🙏🏾💐."

fromthepharmacist said:

"My warmest and sincere condolences to you and your family."

Afia Amankwah Tamakloe said:

"My deepest condolences to you, Mama, and the family."

Lincoln Owusu Ansah Boateng said:

"Heartfelt condolences to you and the family. The good Lord Comfort the family."

Addison Esther prayed for the deceased to find rest with the Lord:

"Oh, such a beautiful soul. May she find rest with her maker. My condolencse to your family. Aweye Akumaa kpomo!kpomo!. Mawu ne le ne pee!"

Akumaa Mama Zimbi is known for her style and unmissable headgear. Photo source: @akumaamamazimbi

Source: Instagram

Actress Roselyn Ngissah loses her mother

In similar news on YEN.com.gh, actress Roselyn Ngissah has also lost her mother, Elizabeth Ngissah. She announced her mother's untimely passing on Monday, April 7, 2025

The celebrated actress shared photos and paid tribute to her late mother with a lengthy eulogy on her Instagram page.

Many Ghanaians, including notable celebrities, thronged to the comment section to offer their condolences to Roselyn Ngissah after her mum's passing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh