Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, Nigerian musician Odumodublvcka and several other Arsenal fans and Ghanaians have petitioned the Arsenal Football Club

Many of them are calling for the club to renew his contract after he put up a phenomenal performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Others did not buy into the idea as they alleged that the Black Stars captain was not treated well by the club

After Arsenal's defensive midfielder Thomas Partey put up an incredible performance against the reigning champions of the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid, many fans and Ghanaians have taken to social media, calling for the club to renew his contract.

Thomas Partey's contract renewal

After rumours circulating the media about the uncertainty of Thomas Partey's standing with Arsenal as his contract with the club looms, many people have petitioned the club.

After Arsenal's 3-0 win in the first leg of the UCL quarterfinals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, fans called on the club to ensure they do not allow the Black Stars captain to leave the club.

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality and broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck, Ghanaian singer KiDi and several fans have taken to social media to hail Partey and to call on the club to ensure his contract was renewed in the summer.

"NO PARTEY NO ARSENAL. BEST PLAYER IN THE TEAM AND ITS NOT CLOSE. SENIOR," Odumodublvck wrote.

Nana Aba calls for Partey's contract renewal

Odumodublvck's hails Partey

KiDi's view on partey's performance

Reactions to the petition for Partey's contract renewal

While Nana Aba Anamoah and a few others took to social media to plead with Arsenal to renew Partey's contract, others were not happy about it.

Those who were not in favour of Partey's Arsenal contract renewal explained that he was not treated well by the club and that the official social media accounts failed to post him on their social media pages during the recent international break before the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Other Arsenal fans and Ghanaians could not contain their excitement and pride after watching the talented defensive midfielder put up an incredible performance against the reigning UEFA Champions League champions, Real Madrid.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the cry for Arsenal to renew Thomas Partey's contract, which expires in the summer of 2025:

@Gravitygunner14 said:

"We can’t afford to lose him!"

@ArsenalN7 said:

"Petition to keep Thomas Partey at Arsenal for another few years! Sensational footballer 💎."

@ezege_ed said:

"Partey always keeps the party running for Gunners."

@Johncypa said:

"I can see one song called “PARTEY” from your main album coming."

@IngSocrates1 said:

"They dropped Nketia for G.Jesus last 2 seasons even when nketia was scoring goals… Arsenal de3"

@JuniorGrid said:

"You people are just setting him up for insults.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. Anytime they post him, check the replies and the comments sections. full of insults and all dat."

Thomas Partey against Real Madrid

Thomas Partey's incredible performance against Real Madrid in the UCL. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Black Sherif’s song blasts through Emirates Stadium

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians were filled with pride as Black Sherif’s hit track Where Dem Boyz echoed through Arsenal’s iconic Emirates Stadium ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Real Madrid.

The song was played moments before kick-off, adding a touch of Ghanaian flavour to the high-profile match. Fans both at the stadium and those watching from home were thrilled to hear the Ghanaian rapper’s song on such a massive platform.

The moment quickly went viral, with many social media users sharing videos and celebrating the global recognition of Black Sherif's music.

