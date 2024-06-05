Mr Happiness, aka Kofigabs, has come forward with another reason why he values his Dutch citizenship over his Ghanaian one

He said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he once fell ill and was admitted to the hospital but slept on the ground due to no-bed syndrome

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the video, with some commending him while others condemned him

A Ghanaian man based abroad, Mr Happiness, who recently naturalised, has bounced back with another reason he values his Dutch citizenship over his Ghanaian one.

In a post making rounds on social media, he recounted an unpleasant healthcare experience in Ghana, which he used to justify his claim.

The post reflects a time he fell seriously ill and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Recounting his ordeal, he noted that he was admitted to the hospital. However, he stayed on the floor due to the infamous "no-bed syndrome."

He shared photos of the incident, which he said occurred in 2018.

"I had Pneumonia in June 2008, at 37 Military Hospital with NO BED. Thank God for my Dutch citizenship. I will never experience this again."

See photo below:

@Twilight wrote:

"eii wabr3 pen."

@Steeze wrote:

"This Ghana we Dey err. U get chance travel. U travel finish sef wey u get chance again travel again. My this country no go help u oo."

@yrnrgee00 wrote:

"The government knows the country is in disarray but they won’t do anything about it."

@Tuff Me wrote:

"He who feels it, knows it. talk your talk, My guy! It’s funny how people are directly attacking him cos of the PHD saga, the guy is fighting the system! We should be thanking him rather! You are here suffering, somebody is out there fighting for you, and you’re angry at him?"

@fawogyimiiko wrote:

"2008 the economy was good masa , u kut this picture on purpose to tarnish Ghana."

@Fixon Dennis wrote:

"Press them Kofi!"

@lhonzy_himself wrote:

"Ghana doesn’t deserve you."

@iamNotime

"Nothing has changed though."

@LoveManuel24 wrote:

"This is really b@d."

@Dr King Winter wrote:

"We still don’t have beds."

@fidelis50502 wrote:

"Aw, sorry. I can feel the pain."

@KingBrownChiki wrote:

"Charlie this is sad."

@RolandNGabriel wrote:

"You should actually be ashamed that you have to run away from your country. Nothing to brag about. If the real Dutch citizens had this mentality, you will not have any Netherland to run away to."

GH man abroad says Dutch passport trumps GH PhD

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian man based abroad, is trending after he claimed that his Dutch passport was more valuable than a PhD from a Ghanaian university.

His comments attracted criticism from Ghanaians on social media, with very few agreeing with him.

However, Mr Happiness, aka Kofi Gabs, says he is unperturbed by the criticism.

