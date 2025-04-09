Dr Nick Danso Adjei gave back to his community by donating cash to thousands of residents in Nkoranza, Bono East Region

The Executive Chairman of Nick Group of Companies provided financial aid for school fees, medical bills and other needs

Dr Adjei's generous gesture to the people during a family funeral visit drew praise and prayers from grateful beneficiaries

The Executive Chairman of Nick Group of Companies, Dr Nick Danso Adjei, has spread love to the less privileged in society.

The Ghanaian business mogul was recently in his hometown, Nkoranza, in the Bono East Region of Ghana for a funeral and used the opportunity to support members of his hometown.

Ghanaian business mogul, Nick Danso Adjei shares money with his hometown folks. Photo credit: UGC.

Thousands of people gathered at his family home to receive various forms of financial assistance.

In a video circulating on social media, Dr Danso Adjei was seen doling out money to a crowd of both young and old people.

The majority of them were reportedly at the millionaire's residence to seek assistance to settle school fees, medical bills, and other pressing needs.

Each beneficiary expressed gratitude and showered prayers on him. Dr Adjei's kind gesture is a true testament to his generosity and community support.

Dr Nick Danso Adjei is a seasoned Ghanaian entrepreneur with investments in several businesses. Photo credit: Thenickgroup.

Dr Nick Danso Adjei's entrepreneurial journey

Dr Nick Danso Adjei's entrepreneurial journey began in Nkoranza, starting as a petty trader before becoming the Executive Chairman of Nick Group of Companies.

His Nick Group of Companies comprises a variety of businesses, including Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, Nick TC Scan (operating in Ghana and Sierra Leone), Misyl Energy BDC, Nick Petroleum, and Golden Cement Ghana Limited.

The successful entrepreneur's business investments have not only created employment but also significantly spurred Ghana's economic growth.

The TikTok video of the businessman's donation is below:

Netizens commend Dr Nick Danso Adjei

Following the video of Dr Nick Danso Adjei's generous gesture circulating online, netizens took to the comments section to commend him.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions to the businessman's donation to the community below:

@UNKNOWN SOJA EBUUBE said:

"Can someone sacrifice himself to spend his money on everyone else? may god bless Nick Danso Abeam long life and prosperity, ohene."

@Akosua Adepa663 also said:

"My one and only champion boss. God bless him for us always."

@Kofi Borger commented:

"In fact I have really been going there to join the queue for some of the money to cater for my needs; May God bless him so much."

@Miss Tricy also commented:

"This man will forever be the greatest man on this continent."

