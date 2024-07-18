Ghanaian influencer AMG Deuces unveiled his plush mansion and the video went viral on social media

AMG Deuces showed off the plush interior of his newly built mansion. Image Credit: @amgdeuces_ironboy

Source: Instagram

AMG Deuces unveiled his brand new mansion

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, AMG Deuces shared a background story about the plush mansion he built for his family.

He noted that what motivated him was that on March 5, 2023, he acquired land at Taifa and at that time, his wife, Annie Bitsy, was pregnant with their first child. He said he prayed to God to answer his prayer about having a beautiful home for his family.

"Last year 5th March 2023, I bought a land at Taifa and I told God that since my wife @annie_bitsy_ is pregnant,I want to start and complete my house and post it on my son’s 1 year birthday, meaning I have 1 and half year to complete this house but God came through for me…"

Sharing some motivational words, he noted that after a year and a half, through hard work and prayers, he was able to complete and fully furnish the four-bedroom plush mansion.

AMG Deuces, the influencer who is a lover of Mercedes-Benz, congratulated himself and praised God for an answered prayer.

"With hardwork and prayers And Also with God all things are possible..I’m happy to be the latest landlord in a 4 bedroom house in the city..Prayer changes things …TheDeucesFamily is grateful… congratulations to myself …This can only be God"

Below is the video showing the plush mansion of AMG Deuces.

Reactions to the luxury mansion of AMG Beuces

Actress Fella Makafui and her estranged husband and rapper Medikal, TikTok Asantewaa and Wesley Kesse, and many others took to the video's comment section to congratulate AMG Deuces and his family.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of Ghanaians to the video:

fellamakafui said:

"Congratulations to you and the family. God bless you all. More wins ❤️❤️❤️ Proud of you."

_asantewaaaa_ said:

"Congratulations fam"

chocolate_shot_it said:

"Heat well done bro @amgdeuces_ironboy "

wesleykessegh said:

"Congratulations bro "

amgmedikal said:

"Congratulations family, so proud of you! "

black_arabiann said:

" Can’t say congratulations cus I kept saying it right from the scratch when the land was bought ..bless you my kid bruh …"

iam_mzbee1 said:

"Wooooooow this is massive I’m so happy for you, we are so proud of you Boss, congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@amgdeuces_ironboy @annie_bitsy_"

sikaba_official_ said:

"Fam I am so happy for you trust. Your determination is the Key . They called you a lot of names but you didn’t pay attention and you strike it to your goals. May God continue to bless your kind heart ❤️. Congratulations . #Motivation"

US-based nurse built a beautiful mansion in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man, working in the US as a nurse, has displayed his new mansion in Accra.

The yet-to-be-identified man was captured in a video shared online admiring his new crib while some renovation work was being done.

Many Ghanaians who came across his video congratulated him on his achievements.

