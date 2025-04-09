FC Barcelona talisman Raphinha has been chided for 'stealing' his teammate's maiden goal in the UEFA Champions League

The 28-year-old acted insitinctively to tap in a goal-bound effort from youngster Pau Cubarsi

It did not matter in the grand scheme of events as La Blaugrana strolled to a comfortable win against Dortmund on Wednesday night

Raphinha may have been in stellar form for Barcelona this season, but his instincts inside the box during their UEFA Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund have drawn heavy criticism.

The Brazilian's effort, which naturally should have drawn praise, this time, drew the ire from fans who felt he had 'stolen' a goal from his teammate.

Raphinha Dias acted instinctively to score from close range, breaking the deadlock for Barcelona against Borussia Dortmund. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Raphinha scores but denies Barcelona teammate

In a dominant display orchestrated by Hansi Flick’s side, the Catalans looked in control from the first whistle.

Fluid passing, aggressive pressing, and intelligent movement kept Dortmund pinned deep, making it a matter of when—not if—Barcelona would find the breakthrough.

That moment appeared to arrive courtesy of Pau Cubarsi. The teenage defender rose highest to meet a well-delivered free-kick, steering a commanding header past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

It seemed destined to be a dream moment—the young centre-back’s first-ever goal on Europe’s grandest stage.

But just as the ball was trickling across the line, Raphinha darted in with a last-ditch sliding touch to ensure it crossed.

In doing so, he altered the trajectory of history for Cubarsi, who was instead credited with an assist rather than the goal itself.

Technically, Raphinha’s decision may have been justified in ensuring the goal stood—but from a football culture standpoint, it robbed Cubarsi of a milestone many thought he deserved.

Fans slam Raphinha for denying teammate

Replays confirmed the ball was already goal-bound, prompting widespread backlash online.

Fans were quick to label the Brazilian winger's actions as selfish, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration.

Here’s how supporters reacted:

@CFC_Janty wrote:

“Raphinha really wants that Ballon dor he stole Curbarsi goal 😭😭😭”

@YMK963 shared a similar view:

“He stole the goal.”

@ViggoNB insisted:

“He was offside 100%”

@ManUnited090307 called him out:

“Shameless.”

@wrldnelson added:

“Honestly, I don’t like it 😡”

In this instance, Raphinha’s reflexive finish may have guaranteed the goal—but at the cost of denying a teammate a moment that could’ve boosted confidence and recognition on the continental stage.

Raphinha would care less, though.

According to Opta Jose, the 28-year-old has scored 12 goals in 11 games in the 2024/25 Champions League; only Lionel Messi in 2011/12 (14 goals) scored more for Barcelona in a single Champions League campaign (12 also for the Argentine in 2010/11 and 2018/19).

Nevertheless, he made amends by providing two assists. One for Robert Lewandowski to double Barca's lead and the other for Lamine Yamal.

Lewa chipped in with another goal as Hansi Flick's men gained a huge advantage with a 4-0 scoreline ahead of the reverse fixture next Tuesday in Dortmund.

Source: YEN.com.gh