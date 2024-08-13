Dampare: IGP Opens Up About His Biggest Fear In Video, Seeks Divine Intervention From Ghanaians
- A video of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare speaking about his greatest fear has surfaced online
- The IGP, after opening up about his fear, appealed to Ghanaians to pray and avert the said fears from manifesting
- Netizens who saw the video were divided and took to the comment section to express their views
Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare has opened up about his greatest fears during an interaction with some youth and members of the Methodist Church.
In response to a question by one of the church members, the IGP stated that his greatest fear is to leave office and not get a good replacement.
"When it comes to life and the job that I do, my biggest fear is walking out of the position that I find myself today and not getting somebody who is better than me to come and continue."
"I keep telling God all the time that if all that I'm doing with my colleagues as a team, you cannot get somebody who is better than us, to come and continue by maintaining what we have achieved and building up then why are you allowing us to do it? Because somebody who is not better than us will definitely come and destroy it anyway," he said.
Therefore, he appealed to Ghanaians to pray for his administration and a better replacement after his tenure.
Watch the video below:
Dampare's tenure as IGP
Geroge Akuffo Dampare is three years old as an IGP. He assumed office on August 1, 2024, taking over from former IGP James Oppong-Boanuh.
Under his leadership, the Ghana Police Service has experienced significant improvements, although many say there is room for improvement.
Netizens react to IGP's comment
Netizens who saw the video greeted the comments with mixed reactions. While some commended him over it, others laughed over it.
@ttheophilus0 wrote:
"The only proper thing that NPP offered to Ghana."
@Adwoa Owusuaah wrote:
"King Solomon of our time."
@New Era wrote:
"They are intelligent and competent policemen in the Ghana Police Service."
@Albert Leslie Asare wrote:
"Godfred Arthur ! "
@Richie wrote:
"I swear this man is sooo intelligent,smart . Sir,lm soo proud of u."
@Ralsa Food wrote:
"This is a true leader not those shellfish ones."
@nanakwekuadams wrote:
"Goosebumps."
Dampare builds Ghana Police Shop
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on the newly constructed Ghana Police Shop spearheaded by George Akuffo Dampare.
The facility serves as a one-stop shop for everything police in Ghana.
