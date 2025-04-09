Honourable Faustina Akurugu Elikplim celebrated her 50th birthday on Tuesday, March 8, 2025

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome-Kwabenya spent her special day with the kids at the Motherlove orphanage in her constituency

Honourable Faustina Akurugu Elikplim donated numerous items to the children at the Motherlove orphanage

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Honourable Faustina Akurugu Elikplim, celebrated her 50th birthday on Tuesday, March 8, 2025.

To mark the special milestone, the Dome-Kwabenya MP, who is a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), visited the Motherlove orphanage in her constituency to spend the day with the children and staff.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Honourable Faustina Akurugu Elikplim looked beautiful as she arrived at the premises of the orphanage with her security detail in a luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser.

Accompanying her car was another pickup truck filled with numerous items she acquired and presented to the children in the orphanage as birthday gifts.

The items included packs of soda drinks, Kivo Gari Mix, a bag of sugar, cooking oil, bags of rice, which were taken out of the vehicle by the orphanage's staff.

Speaking with the administrators of the Motherlove orphanage, Honourable Faustina Akurugu Elikplim shared that she had intended to visit them earlier, but she was occupied with various activities before and after the 2024 general elections. She noted that she would frequently visit the orphanage in the future.

The Dome-Kwabenya constituency MP shared that she was touched by the stories of the children in the orphanage as a mother and decided to visit and donate items to support them.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency also engaged in fun activities, including music and dance with the kids during her visit to the orphanage.

Honourable Faustina Akurugu Elikplim's generous donation to the Motherlove orphanage impressed many Ghanaians, who applauded her for her significant contribution.

The Dome-Kwabenya constituency MP was among several new faces who were sworn into Parliament in January 2025. She caused a big upset in the 2024 parliamentary elections after securing the Dome-Kwabenya constituency seat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the first time since it was created in 2004.

Honourable Faustina Akurugu Elikplim defeated the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary candidate, Mike Oquaye Junior, the son of the sixth Speaker of Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, Aaron Mike Oquaye.

Honourable Faustina Akurugu Elikplim secured 50,967 votes whilst Oquaye Junior had 50,669 in their parliamentary race in the 2024 elections.

Below is the video of Elikplim Akurugu donating items at an orphanage on her birthday:

Elikplim Akurugu's donation to orphanage stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mama Yorfomi Gligui ll commented:

"God richly bless you."

DelaEdem said:

"Thank you 💕 God bless you 😂😂😂."

Curtis wrote:

"16 years, you will handle Dome Kwabenya ooo."

