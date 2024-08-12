A video of a Ghanaian woman applying anointing oil and powder on her broken phone has surfaced online

In the video shared on TikTok, the daughter of the woman explained that her mum applied the items, hoping they would repair the phone

Netizens who saw the post were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian woman has garnered mixed reactions online after her daughter shared a video of how she intended to fix her broken phone.

The woman, a member of the Believers Worship Center (also known as Second Chance or Philadelphia), headed by Adom Kyei Duah, sought a divine solution to her damaged mobile device by applying anointing oil.

A Ghanaian lady is sharing how her mother, Adom Kyei Duah's church member, applied powder to her broken phone. Image source: Believers Worship Center

Sharing her experience, the young lady said she woke up one morning to charge her phone, only to find her mother's broken phone smeared with anointing oil and powder.

Taken aback by the scene, she sought answers from her mother, who was hopeful that her faith, combined with the anointing oil and powder, would repair the phone.

Watch the video below:

Netizens fume over Ghanaian mum's actions

Netizens who saw the video were astounded. They took to the comment section to register their displeasure over the Ghanaian woman's action.

@fixondennis wrote:

"This is how they’ve used religion to brain wash us. Especially our parents generation. This is how I was broke and my aunt asked me to drink some sobolo thing from Second chance."

@SeanKwesi wrote:

"Charlie some if we blacks lack a lot ooo hmmm."

@therealkay_guy wrote:

"These are the people who’ll vote oo… hm."

@Goldstalkerfx wrote:

"Our parents generation was hindered by misguided beliefs, while our generation is being held back by social media. Although both have their advantages, they also share a common drawback. they discourage creativity and productivity. We rely too heavily on them instead."

@AmedIsak wrote:

"If prophet Adom Kyei’s phone gets faulty I’m sure he will send it to an expect to repair. It’s high time people realized that religion is just a way of life."

@MistaErn_ wrote:

"What religion will do to us errr. So what if the phone doesn’t get fixed….then…."

Adom Kyei-Duah warns followers not to worship him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Adom Kyei-Duah had cautioned his members against worshipping him.

During one of his sermons, the overseer of Believers Worship Centre, Adom Kyei-Duah, said he was displeased with how people replaced the famous face of God with his.

