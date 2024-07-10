IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare has established a Ghana Police Shop inside the headquarters building in Accra

The yet-to-be-commissioned facility will serve as a one-stop shop for everything police in Ghana for the officers

Many netizens who saw videos of the new luxurious shop applauded Dr Dampare for the transformative leadership he has brought to the service

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare has been applauded by many for transforming the Ghana Police Service.

Since his appointment in July 2021, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has initiated many laudable initiatives to change the image and reputation of the police service in Ghana as well as the welfare of its officers.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare (left) and the entrance of the Ghana Police Shop Photo credit: @GhanaRemembers & xposegh.com/tIKtOK

In line with this vision to provide world-class policing with well-resourced and equipped personnel, a new facility has been established to serve as a one-stop shop for everything police in Ghana.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the shop is stocked with police apparel and other gadgets ranging from uniforms, bulletproof vests, boots and helmets.

Other items displayed in the shop include branded police casual wear, bags, and caps.

The plush shop, fitted with modern decors, has a top floor yet to be stocked with items, suggesting that the facility is not yet commissioned and opened to the officers.

Netizens praise Dampare

The video of the newly established Ghana Police Shop making rounds on TikTok attracted reactions from netizens who praised Dr Dampare after being impressed with what they saw.

Chief Justice commends IGP Dampare for his transformative leadership

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has praised IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare for his inspirational leadership in transforming the image of the Ghana Police Service.

She disclosed that Dr Dampare's leadership qualities inspire her, disclosing she plans to improve the image of the Judiciary as Dampare has done in the police service.

Discussions were held between the Chief Justice and IGP on collaboration for efficient prosecution.

