A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to announce his selection into the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship

Ewura Adams Karim was happy about his selection into the programme, noting that it occurred after several failed attempts

Netizens who saw his post were impressed and took to the comment section to congratulate him

A young Ghanaian man has been selected for the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship. Ewura Adams Karim, a broadcast journalist and youth activist, shared the news on his X page.

In the tweet, he noted that getting selected for this Fellowship took perseverance. He had been applying for it since 2019 but had been rejected throughout. Fortunately, he has been chosen for the 2024 edition of the Fellowship.

Mandela Washington Fellowship

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is the flagship program of the U.S. government's Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).

Since 2014, the fellowship has provided academic and leadership training to young African leaders aged 25 to 35.

Karim thanks organisers of Mandela Washington Fellowship

After sharing his previous experiences with the fellowship on X, Karim took to the same platform to express his profound gratitude to the programme's organisers.

"Since 2019, I have submitted an application for the Mandela Washington Fellowship, and every single year, the response I got was 'Thank you for applying for the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders. While we were impressed with your qualifications, we regret to inform you that you were not selected for this year's Fellowship”

"Today, I’m a graduate of the Mandela Washington Fellowship and Louisiana State University’s Leadership in Civic Engagement Program."

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Karim

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to celebrate the young man's achievement.

@views09 wrote:

"So inspirational, congratulations big Adams. Your story is amazing."

@ewuraadamskarim wrote:

"Thank you bro. We have some catching up to do."

@okunka32 wrote:

"Congratulations bro. Sorry for standing for Ghana and losing your job. Such companies needs to be called out and boycotted. We thank God for placing you on higher pedestal each time. Congratulations."

@ewuraadamskarim wrote:

"Thank you Bro. At the right time, the story will be told."

@josh_ahulu wrote:

"Congratulations bro. An inspirational journey."

Meet Samuel Afful, KNUST's incoming vice president

Ewura's story is similar to Samuel Afful's, the incoming KNUST vice president. Afful had also failed in many attempts to become a leader at the prestigious university but eventually became vice president after Kane Nana Francis won the SRC presidential election.

