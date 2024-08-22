An American female soldier of Ghanaian heritage has shared her cravings for one of the popular local foods

The lady identified as Aisha Marie, said she desired to feast on banku and okra soup with fish and meat

While complaining about her inability to get the food, the female US Army officer stated she misses home

A female soldier in the US Army of Ghanaian descent has taken to social media to share her cravings for a local food from her native country.

Speaking Twi, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady, known on TikTok as Aisha Marie, said she was seriously craving banku and okra soup with smoked salmon and assorted meat.

From the video, Aisha Marie appeared to have missed her motherland, as she reminisced her time in Ghana.

The female US soldier suggested that it was difficult to get banku and okra soup in her new country of residence to satisfy her cravings.

"I'm seriously craving for a hot bank and okra soup with smoked salmon and assorted meats this morning. Only God knows what I would do to myself if I had it. But where am I going to it here? But the craving is there, I'm seriously craving it," she said.

Netizens react to Aisha Marie video

Netizens who came across Aisha Marie's video shared their views on her cravings, with some offering to prepare the food for her.

