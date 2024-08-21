A young Nigerian lady who is in Ghana for a short stay has begged for love online

Identified on her socials as Favoured Queen, the lady said she had grown tired of staying indoors alone and for that matter needed a man to take her out to explore Ghana

Netizens, particularly men, who came across the video on her TikTok page expressed interest in going out with her

A beautiful Nigerian lady, who seemed tired of being lonely, has taken to social media to search for love.

The young lady, identified on her socials as Favoured Queen, said ever since she moved to Ghana, she had been indoors because she did not have a man to take her out.

Favoured Queen said she was in desperate need of a boyfriend in Ghana as her life in the West African country was becoming boring.

"I came to Ghana for vacation, but you see this vacation, an inside room I dey. I don taya. The last day I stepped out of this house was the day I went to make this hair, I don't know anywhere. Guys, I need a boyfriend," she said.

In the video captioned, "I need a boyfriend", which was sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young Nigerian lady outlined the qualities her would-be man in Ghana should possess.

"You must be cute, you must have money, if possible, you must get car. But even if you no get a car, as far as say you get the money, we fi dey use bolt, there's taxi. So cute, you have to have money, and you must know places," she stated

Men attempt to woo Favoured Queen

Some men who came across Favoured Queen's video on TikTok attempted to woo her with flowery words.

@mona said:

"you’re so gorgeous."

@qingvyruz7784U also said:

"Im here and ready."

K BOATENG wrote:

"And what will you offer then."

@biggestaddo also wrote:

"Let’s be serious DM me."

