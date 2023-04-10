A white lady shared a video of how her Ghanaian boyfriend challenged her to eat Ghanaian foods for a whole day

The video showed how she prepared local Ghanaian foods for breakfast, lunch and supper, much to the delight of Ghanaians

Many were impressed by what she had done and shared positive words with her in the post's comment section

A white woman with the TikTok handle @amymillenn impressed many Ghanaians by sharing a video of how she ate only Ghanaian foods for one day.

She posted the video with the caption, "Eating only Ghanaian food for the whole day! This was soo much work; please watch the whole thing."

The video showed how she prepared bread and egg with milo for breakfast, waakye with fried plantain for a late lunch and 'sobolo' and 'bofrot' for dessert.

Ghanaians react to the white lady's video

Many Ghanaians were impressed by the white lady's cooking skills, considering that she prepared the local Ghanaian dishes by herself. They took to the post's comment to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Jordaine Grant commented:

Watching this made me realise Jamaican and Ghanaian food are literally the same

.com said:

You went through a snowstorm for eggs. Ghanaians are dedicated. I respect it

yayrahhh1 remarked:

I love how you pronounced the dishes like a proper Ghanaian. Henceforth, you’re 100% Ghanaian

Roco326 opined:

In the Caribbean, we call sobolo Sorrel. It is mostly made around Christmas time. It's our Christmas drink.

lawrenciaamangah added:

Next time, use your hand, add gari and put chilled water beside you and sit on the floor and eat. You will sleep there. It's all love

Video of a white lady eating 'fufu' at a funeral goes viral

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a white lady went viral for eating fufu at a funeral. The white lady was seen eating the fufu in a way that astonished many people in the video that has gained much attention on social media. The video garnered a lot of attention because the white woman was eating a traditional Ghanaian meal in an unusual way.

