Prophet Fire Oja has slammed Richard Nii-Armah Quaye over his recent comments about Ghanaians praying too much

The businessman said Ghanaians waste time praying instead of focusing on productive ventures

Oja claimed Quaye’s remarks were inspired by evil forces and warned him to stop criticising prayers

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore, popularly known as “Fire Oja”, has criticised a young Ghanaian businessman, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, over his recent comments.

Mr Quaye reportedly criticised Ghanaians for dwelling too much on prayers during an interview ahead of his 40th birthday.

Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Fire Oja, blasts young businessman, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye. Photo credit: FIRE OJA/Facebook & @niiarmahquaye/X.

Source: UGC

According to the businessman, Ghanaians waste precious time praying to God for a breakthrough when they could channel their energies into useful ventures.

Reacting to this, Prophet Oja said such comments could only be made by individuals involved in questionable practices.

Speaking to a content creator, the popular man of God suggested that Mr Quaye was against prayers because they pose a threat to him.

"It's witchcraft, evil deeds that would push people to fight against prayers. There is not a single person whose blessing came from God who would criticise prayers. Let me tell you, you may see them as rich or even billionaires, but you have no idea what they have hidden under their beds," he said.

"They have travelled to India for rituals, and so they feel threatened by prayers. There is no name greater than Jesus, and so whenever it is mentioned, every evil person is threatened," he added.

Bills Micro Credit Founder Richard Quaye who went viral for his lavish 40th birthday is the subject of criticism from Prophet Fire Oja over remarks on prayer. Photo credit: @niiarmahquaye/X.

Source: Twitter

Prophet Oja consequently cautioned Richard Nii-Armah Quaye to desist from speaking against prayers.

It is worth noting that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, the chief executive officer of Quick Angels Limited, recently celebrated his 40th birthday with what some have described as one of the biggest parties in West Africa.

The event, held on Saturday, 22 March 2025, attracted high-profile personalities from Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania.

Nigerian superstar Davido, Ghanaian stars Stonebwoy, KiDi, and King Promise, as well as Tanzanian musical icon Diamond Platnumz, treated guests at the event to riveting performances.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Prophet Oja blasting Richard Quaye

Ghanaians who came across Prophet Fire Oja's video took to the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@ENO Foriwaah Empire said:

"Oh masssa fior, going to church is a complete waste of time tchewwww."

@RANSFORD MENSAH OTABIL also said:

"In Africa, nobody can be extremely successful with just hard work. So if u are successful & u speak against prayers, then ur success is questionable."

@Natty commented:

"How many of his prayer warriors drive a Bugatti?"

@SON OF THE ORACLE also commented:

"No real rich person will speak against the things of God Almighty."

Prophet Fire Oja prophesies doom for Blacko

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported Prophet Fire Oja had prophesied doom over Ghanaian superstar, Black Sherif's career.

According to the Ghanaian preacher, Black Sherif would no longer produce hits in 2025 and beyond because his tongue had been replaced in the spiritual realm.

However, Black Sherif reacted to the prophecy with a video of a man reciting a verse from the Quran.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh