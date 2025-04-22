Abdul Majeed Abdallah, a 2021 NSMQ champion from Prempeh College, has gained admission to Williams College in the U.S. to study Computer Science.

After taking a gap year post-high school, Majeed researched course options and settled on Computer Science with a possible second major in Mathematics.

His decision was influenced by seniors in tech and his love for mathematics, which continues to shape his academic path.

Abdul Majeed Abdallah, a brilliant former contestant of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) from Prempeh College, has gained admission to one of the prestigious Universities in the United States of America, Williams College, to pursue a degree in Computer Science.

A video posted by giantsblog24 on TikTok shows the NSMQ star sharing his educational experience since moving to study in the United States of America.

Majeed was part of the Prempeh College team that clinched the ultimate prize at the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz competition. The team defeated Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (Presec, Legon) and Keta Senior High School (Ketasco) to win the school's fifth championship.

In the video, Majeed shared that after completing high school, he took a gap year to explore college options and research potential courses. He explained that he chose to major in Computer Science because many of his seniors are in the tech industry. However, due to his strong passion for mathematics, he decided to minor in the subject, though he is still considering whether to make it a second major.

"Back in high school, I never had a computer science class. I never had an interest in it, as maths was my favourite. After talking to a few of my seniors who are already in the tech industry and doing my research, I decided to pick that as my major and pick mathematics as my minor. Hopefully, as time goes on, I may pick it as my major also," he said.

Watch the video below

Netizens congratulate Majeed over Williams College admission

Netizens who saw the post about Majeed's admission were delighted and expressed their heartfelt congratulations in the comments section.

@aaronaBio said:

"Wow! Man has changed. I'm proud of you, man. So cool."

@LewouoNizeghaJerryHensure-n3w said:

"Let’s gooo!!!! Majeed. Awesome interview"

@xhaidomar9833 said:

"I loved this! Very informative"

@emuelyeboah939 said:

"Don't be gaslighted into thinking that the NSMQ is useless...so far, the contestants are proving to us they are intelligent"

@emmanuelotieku6061 said:

"We were back in science 3, Majeed"

@mendibland1142 said:

"I'm proudly a Ghanaian"

@afrane_official said:

"This is my MAJEED"

