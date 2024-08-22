A Ghanaian woman has shared a video of her building project in Ghana after relocating to the UAE a few years ago

The video posted by the woman on TikTok captured what looked like two separate self-contained houses, which are under construction on the same land

Ghanaians who follow her TikTok page were motivated by her achievement, as they thronged the comment section to congratulate her

A Ghanaian woman based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) specifically Dubai, has shared her achievements back home in Ghana since travelling abroad for greener pastures.

The lady, known on her TikTok page as @sisiylove, had been living and working in the UAE as a housemaid, known as Kadama in Dubai, for a couple of years.

A Ghanaian lady in Dubai shows off a building project in Ghana a few years after relocating to UAE. Photo credit: @sisiylove/TikTok.

Through the toil of her labour in the UAE, @sisiylove is putting up an apartment in Ghana.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Ghanaian woman showcased the building under construction in her motherland.

The ongoing building project, which is two separate houses on the same plot of land, is almost close to completion with the roofing on one done.

"Kadama work is not easy, but one day we will get there," she wrote in the caption of her TikTok video.

Most Ghanaian women who travel to the UAE for greener pastures usually settle for the kadama job, working as housemaids to earn a living.

Netizens inspired by the young lady's achievement

Netizens who came across the video of the Ghanaian woman's building project were inspired by her achievement.

@Zaina said:

"Please pray for me me to am on this building lnshaa Allah."

@sisiy 1 replied:

"all I can say, is not easy but we will get there by the grace of God."

@Humble vigasty also said:

"sure and we shall get what we want."

@Hajia Wasila768 commented:

"congratulations we will win more vim."

Ghanaian lady excited after landing cleaning job

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian lady took to social media to celebrate after securing a job in Dubai as a cleaner.

In a video, the lady grooved to KiDi's latest hit song, Lomo Lomo, to express her excitement for the opportunity.

Followers of the lady's TikTok page congratulated her on her success abroad.

