Ghanaian politician Nana Agyemang Prempeh's wealthy lover RoseGold looked classy in a pantsuit on the Delay Show

The popular Kumasi socialite and style influencer has never suffered a wardrobe malfunction before

Some social media users have commented on the CEO of RoseGold Luxury Boutique's lavish outfit on Instagram

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Oheneyere Amoah, widely known as RoseGold, made a notable impression on the Delay Show with her striking fashion choice.

RoseGold, a prominent socialite from Kumasi and a member of a wealthy family, revealed that she began driving at the age of 14, taking her mother to church.

Popular Kumasi socialite and NPP's Nana Agyemang Prempeh's fiancée RoseGold slays in a beautiful outfit for her viral interview on the Delay Show. Photo credit: @rosegoldluxuryboutique.

Source: Instagram

As the chief executive of RoseGold Luxury Boutique, she has become an inspiration for many young women, having successfully opened three shops while still in her late thirties.

She has been in a long-term relationship with Ghanaian politician and businessman Nana Agyemang Prempeh for over a decade.

During her appearance on The Delay Show, RoseGold showcased a stylish red ensemble that included a beaded long-sleeve wrap blazer layered over a white camisole, that matched perfectly with her tailored red pants.

Her look was further enhanced by a chic short hairstyle and bold makeup, which contributed to her radiant presence at the event.

CEO of RoseGold Boutique rocks a pantsuit

Some social media users have commented on RoseGold and Delay's beautiful viral photo on TikTok. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

CAROS BAGS AND HEELS MAKOLA

"W’ano wham ."

Abena Bertina

"The interview was fire 🔥 , full of wisdom 🥰…. God bless you Nana yere🥰."

It’s_Jake

"I watched the entire interview with my mom, she loves you!! In fact we all do!!❤️😹 W’ani ate ankasa."

YHAA BABY

"Wadamma wo ho ay3 f3 dodo🥰."

Bernice

"Very Demure 🥰."

Rita Akosua Blings

"My favorite mummies ❤️❤️❤️."

YaaSavage stated:

"The Rose Gold Standard 🥰🥰🥰🥰. Wadaama interview nu a moove me wati🤗🤗 You are full of intelligence and you know how to talk 😍😍😍😍."

Josslyn_braids stated:

"My Rose Gold❤️."

Check out the photos below:

CEO of RoseGold Boutique slays on her birthday

In addition to her stylish appearance on the show, RoseGold also shared photos from her recent birthday shoot, where she donned a long-sleeve gown.

In these images, she sported a vibrant centre-parted hairstyle that framed her face beautifully and displayed her signature gold teeth, complemented by impeccable makeup that highlighted her features.

Check out the photos below:

CEO of RoseGold Boutique rocks a kente gown

Moreover, RoseGold's birthday photos included a striking structured kente gown that accentuated her figure, showcasing her elegance and poise.

The outfit was designed with floral appliqué, enhancing her natural beauty and perfectly complementing her skin tone.

This aesthetic appeal further solidified RoseGold's status as a respected figure in the fashion industry.

Check out the photos below:

TV host Delay interviews RoseGold

Ghanaian entrepreneur RoseGold spoke about how she met the love of her life and current boyfriend, Nana Agyemang Prempeh, at the age of fourteen on the Delay Show.

The full interview is below:

TV host Delay rocks a kente gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media star Deloris Frimpong Manso, who looked fashionable for her most recent picture session.

In keeping with her appearance, TV anchor Delay donned a classy yet sophisticated hairdo that exuded boss woman vibes.

Numerous social media users left comments on Deloris Frimpong Manso's breathtaking Instagram pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh